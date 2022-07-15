ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

16-year-old boy hit, killed by train in Laurel County

By WKYT News Staff
WKYT 27
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 16-year-old is dead after being hit by a train...

