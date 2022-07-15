16-year-old boy hit, killed by train in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three suspects are in custody at the Laurel County Sheriff's Office after a hostage situation at 49er Truck Stop off Exit 49. Around 7 a.m. Monday, police say a suspect with a handgun held two people hostage in a car outside the truck stop at the gas pumps. Those individuals are also suspected to be involved with the drug bust. Authorities say they are expected to recover around one pound of meth.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO