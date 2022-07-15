16-year-old boy hit, killed by train in Laurel County

LONDON, KY (July 18, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that Deputy Noah Ritchie arrested a Corbin man. Robert Tyler Elliott, age 52 of Corbin, KY was arrested on Friday July, 16, 2022. The arrest occurred after an investigation determined that Elliott had pointed what was believed...
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges after being arrested behind the wheel of a stolen van. On Sunday morning, deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department spotted the 2013 Toyota Sienna traveling north on U.S 25 near Angel Road. The van in question had been reported...
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 75 northbound Monday morning. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London responded to a call about a single vehicle crash just before noon Monday. The initial investigation from KSP indicates that a 2002 GMC...
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a hostage situation in Laurel County Monday morning. WYMT’s Phil Pendleton is on the scene at a truck stop off I-75 at exit 49. He was told by state police that the sheriff’s office was in a stand-off with someone.
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday in Perry County. It happened in the Bonnyman area around 7:30 on Saturday evening. Officials say the shooting was related to a domestic situation. One man was reportedly shot and flown out for treatment. The shooting remains under investigation.
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three suspects are in custody at the Laurel County Sheriff's Office after a hostage situation at 49er Truck Stop off Exit 49. Around 7 a.m. Monday, police say a suspect with a handgun held two people hostage in a car outside the truck stop at the gas pumps. Those individuals are also suspected to be involved with the drug bust. Authorities say they are expected to recover around one pound of meth.
UPDATE (7/18/22) – Transportation officials say I-75 north has reopened in Whitley County after a crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the interstate reopened at 1 p.m. ORIGINAL POST (7/18/22) WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers are asked to find a detour after a fatal crash on I-75...
LILY, Ky. (WYMT) - One 16-year-old is dead following an incident involving a train in Laurel County. It happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday on Robinson Creek Road south of London. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say the teenager was hit by the train, which was traveling south,...
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery Sunday morning. Investigators say a deputy responded around 5 a.m to the Howard’s Fuel Station off of Highway 119 for a robbery. Once...
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Saturday shooting. Around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Hull School Road area in Bonnyman. According to officials, the shooting was related to a domestic situation. One man was shot and flown to Pikeville...
LONDON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two napping suspects ended up facing charges following a significant drug bust this weekend in London. Officers reported that two unnamed out-of-state suspects took a nap off an I-75 exit Saturday which they say was “drug-induced”. A witness noticed the two men...
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A person is in custody after what’s being described as a hostage situation in Laurel County. The situation started early Monday morning at a truck stop off I-75 at exit 49. According to the sheriff’s office, it was conducting an undercover drug buy that...
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Middlesboro Police Department are looking for a missing man. Kyle Wiggins was last seen on July 8 in the area of Willow Street, close to the Binghamtown 4-way. According to police, Wiggins is 5′11″ and weighs around 180 pounds. He has...
WATCH | ‘We will not be silenced:’ KY Jewish Council responds to ‘antisemitism’. A Kentucky county Republican Party deleted its Facebook page after an ‘antisemitic’ post was shared. WATCH | The Nicholasville Fire Department responded to the scene at North Main Street at around 5:30...
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky man is in a lot of trouble after police say he led them on a chase...on a tractor...through a golf course. It happened Wednesday afternoon in Berea. Jarod Wherle is in the Madison County Detention Center. He’s facing eight different charges from the...
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A bakery in Nicholasville caught fire, destroying just about everything inside. It’s been a bad stretch for the owner of CNC Bakery as firefighters had to put out a fire at the same business just a few months ago. “There’s smoke and flames and part...
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Amber Michele Henson age 25 of Manchester, KY early Friday morning July 8, 2022 at approximately 12:38 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off U.S. 25 approximately 2 miles north...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the CSX Railroad Police Department partnered for a joint investigation into a string of railroad thefts that ended in an arrest, officials with the CCSO said in a release. CSX employees had reported on an earlier...
