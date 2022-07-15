Post Office to release new pony car stamps
(WKBN) – A new U.S. postage stamp series is being unveiled in Sacramento, California next month.
(WKBN) – A new U.S. postage stamp series is being unveiled in Sacramento, California next month.

The new stamps will celebrate the heyday of the pony car era of the 1960s and beyond.
The first-day-of-issue event for the Pony Cars Forever stamp will be held at the Great American Stamp Show in partnership with the American Philatelic Society on August 25, 2022.
According to a release from the U.S. Post Office, the “youth-oriented” vehicles became a uniquely American obsession saying “since their emergence, these performance coupes and convertibles have brought a youthful spirit to the automotive world.”
According to a release from the U.S. Post Office, the "youth-oriented" vehicles became a uniquely American obsession saying "since their emergence, these performance coupes and convertibles have brought a youthful spirit to the automotive world."

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Stor e or by calling 844-737-7826 or by mail through USA Philatelic or at post office locations nationwide.
