Evansville, IN

Historic Evansville warehouse building back on the market

By Alex Brown
Inside Indiana Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA historic warehouse building near downtown Evansville is gaining new interest from potential owners. Our partners at WEHT-TV report the former Crawford Door Sales building is on the market again after plans to turn it into an assisted living facility fell through....

www.insideindianabusiness.com

