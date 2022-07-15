ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chiefs, Orlando Brown Jr. fail to reach deal before deadline

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
 3 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Kansas City,…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, the Kansas City Chiefs and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. did not reach an agreement on a long-term deal ahead of Friday’s deadline.

With training camp on the horizon, Brown and the Chiefs had been in negotiations for weeks since the left tackle hired Michael Portner as his agent.

There was optimism from both camps that a long-term deal would get done, but as it drew closer, that optimism shrank, and now Brown, who is franchise tagged for $16.6 million, could miss part of training camp.

Brown joined the Chiefs in a trade from the Baltimore Ravens before the 2021 season. At the time, he had one year left on his rookie contract.

In his lone year with Kansas City, Brown earned his third career Pro Bowl selection and helped lead the Chiefs’ revamped offensive line en route to the team’s fourth consecutive home AFC Championship.

Chiefs Training Camp starts Wednesday, July 27, and the first preseason game against the Chicago Bears is scheduled for August 13.

Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals will kickoff at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, September 11.

Comments / 0

 

