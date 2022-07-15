ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man Attacked by Crocodile After Trying to Pose for a Selfie With It: VIDEO

By Chris Haney
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mEiDU_0ggyKktl00

In a shocking clip that went viral online, a crocodile is seen attacking a tourist who mistook the large reptile for a fake plastic model. The man entered a small area with water at an amusement park to take a selfie with what he thought was a life-like recreation of a crocodile. Unfortunately for him, the animal was very real and chomped down on his left arm.

Tourist Nehemias Chipada was looking forward to celebrating his 68th birthday in November 2021. He and his family decided to visit Amaya View amusement park in Cagayan de Oro City, Philippines to mark his big day. While at the park, he took photos posing alongside life-like replicas of animals. For example, he took one beside a plastic model of a giant tortoise. However, when he went to take a selfie with the nearby croc, he found out the hard way that it wasn’t a replica.

As Chipada attempted to take a photo with the croc while holding his phone in his right hand, his left arm dangled at his side. Moments later the 12-foot crocodile lunged and grabbed ahold of his left arm while dragging him into a pool of water. Graphic video of the incident shows Chipada screaming for help as the enormous reptile is latched onto his arm.

In the clip, you can see the man pick up a rock and smack the crocodile in the head. That startled the croc just enough to let him go as Chipada broke free and raced out of the pool. You can see his left arm is bloodied and limp as he exits and sits down on the ground after the attack. Responders treated Chipada at the scene before taking him to a nearby hospital. The man suffered multiple broken bones in his arm and eight bite wounds.

Family Says There Were No Warning Signs About the Crocodile, Park Denies Any Negligence

The 68-year-old tourist is lucky to have survived the crocodile attack. However, Chipada’s family laid the blame squarely on the park following the terrifying encounter. His family claimed that the amusement park should’ve had signs warning visitors about the deadly reptile. Chipida’s daughter, Mercy Joy Chipada, spoke with Yahoo News Australia after the incident.

“There were no advisories warning us not to enter the enclosure,” Mercy Joy said to the outlet. “Because if there were, we would never have gone there.”

Amusement park staff rushed to his aid and tied handkerchiefs around his arm to slow the bleeding. Chipada would receive several stitches in his left arm and thigh due to bite wounds. Additionally, the crocodile lost a three-inch tooth in the attack that doctors removed from Chipada’s flesh. It also took multiple surgeries to fix the man’s broken bones.

Following the incident, the amusement park agreed to pay for Chipada’s medical expenses. But they denied any negligence or wrongdoing when it came to warning visitors about the crocodile.

“We deny the allegation that we have been negligent,” Amaya View Chief Operating Officer Candy Unabia stated. “They said they thought the crocodile was also artificial, but that area is actually restricted. There are signages and constant reminders from our tour guides.”

Comments / 73

Scott Gunnoe
2d ago

the zoologist or handlers should give the croc a nice chicken dinner and a metal for self-defense. and the so-called victim should be charged and banned from ever being allowed into any animal attraction.

Reply
36
Ken13
3d ago

Why is it that all this common sense is no longer but that we can film these idiotic moves .We sure did turn down that proverbial less traveled path.

Reply(3)
19
Scott A Maze
3d ago

Ya know it is said the only thing it hates worse than humans , is actually having his picture taken with a human. Let’s just test that little theory shall we 😳🙋‍♂️🙀😂

Reply
10
Related
Outsider.com

Florida Alligator Eats 40-Pound Dog ‘Like It Was Nothing’ in Shocking Incident

A happy, healthy family dog died recently at the hands of an alligator near a public pond in Florida capitol Tallahassee. Wildlife officials said that local resident Joshua Wells was out for a simple lunch in the park one day when the incident occurred. Wells would take him fully-grown 40-pound black lab out for a quick walk and game of fetch during his lunch break everyday.
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

Woman accidentally squats on man's face in awkward gym mishap

There are two reasons to have spotters at the gym- first for safety, second to catch any embarrassing situations. TikTok user Samuel Stratis posted a video to the platform this week showing an awkward encounter with a woman he seemingly does not know at the gym. "I was just trying...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crocodiles#Crocodile Attack#The Crocodile#Amusement Park#Cagayan De Oro City
Whiskey Riff

Pulse-Pounding Video Shows Feral Pigs Attacking People…And It’s Terrifying

These things will MESS YOU UP. Wild pigs, or feral hogs, reproduce at an insane rate and destroy everything in their path. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “feral hogs cause more than $1.5 billion in damages (every year) to property, agricultural interests (crops and livestock), native wildlife and ecosystems as well as cultural and historic resources.”
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Philippines
Outsider.com

WATCH: Crocodile Charges at Man, He Fights It Off With a Frying Pan

In a clip that’s going viral online, a crocodile is seen charging at a man who casually fights it off by smacking it in the head with a frying pan. As with many viral clips, there’s not a lot of information out there about the man and the amusing encounter with the croc. However, the short video gives us so much to unpack in only eight seconds worth of footage.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear

An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
HEALTH
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

508K+
Followers
54K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy