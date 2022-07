At around 1:10pm Monday, units from several fire departments were dispatched to a report of fire across from the Piggly Wiggly in Cedar Bluff. According to eyewitness reports, flames were visible at the storage buildings, located at 3797 Alabama Highway 9, across the street from the grocery store. Police arriving on the scene, stated that a home near the building had already started to smoke from the heat. It’s unclear what led to the buildings catching fire.

CEDAR BLUFF, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO