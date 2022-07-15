ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy Shares the One Thing She Misses About Austen Kroll

By Mark Graham
 3 days ago
Seems like every season of Southern Charm involves at least one big breakup, whether it’s Thomas and Kathryn, Craig and Naomie, or Chleb and Kathryn (which is this season’s key dissolution). Last season, though, the meltdown of the relationship between Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy generated some serious fireworks, including some INSANE drama at the Season 7 reunion.

Entering this season, though, Madison LeCroy has not only put Kroll in the rearview, but started to build a brand-new life with her fiancé Brett Randle. The two are bethrothed to be married in November of 2022, but that didn’t stop Bravo kingpin Andy Cohen from asking Madison a serious of questions about Austen on last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live in a segment cheekily titled “Merrily We Kroll Along.” One of the questions that Andy asked to Madison was simple, and straightforward: What’s something that you actually miss about your relationship with Austen?

Madison LeCroy’s answer was equally simple, and straightforward.

“Partying.”

Yes yes, we remember watching a lot of boozy nights and alcohol-fueled makeout sessions between these two in the early days of their relationship, but the bloom is most DEFINITELY off that rose.

Madison LeCroy herself stopped by Decider HQ earlier this week, and we asked her (as well as her Southern Charm co-star Venita Aspen) what she thinks of Austen’s new squeeze, Olivia Flowers.

Madison stated, “I know I made a joke on social media about the ‘homely comment'” — referencing this Instagram post that went viral a few weeks back — “but obviously she’s a very attractive girl. She’s tall, thin, and comes from money, and that’s exactly what he said he was looking for.”

Never one to let an opportunity go by without a good zinger, Madison continued “I think he’s got himself a sugar mama … or maybe her daddy’s money? I don’t know. We know he doesn’t have any.”

You can watch the full, hilarious exchange in Decider’s exclusive video clip above.

New episodes of Southern Charm air on Bravo at 9pm ET on Thursday nights, and are available to stream on Peacock the following day.

