Wyoming County, NY

Wyoming County DA: Man admits to sex acts with child

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
CASTILE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man could spend between 15 and 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced for course of sexual conduct against a child.

The Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office said Craig Poler admitted to engaging in multiple acts of sexual conduct with a child younger than 13. The incidents happened over the course of almost two years, between January 14, 2020 and January 4, 2022, prosecutors said.

In addition to a prison sentence, Poler, a 34-year-old former resident of Castile, could spend 10 years under post-release supervision. Along with this, prosecutors said he’ll have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

After Poler pleaded guilty, Poler’s previously posted bail of $300,000 was revoked. He was then ordered to be held without bail. He’ll be sentenced on September 15.

