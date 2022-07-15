ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Neither genetics nor social background is a very good predictor of your body weight

By The Conversation
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's long been a debate about whether genetics or the environment people are raised in is the biggest cause of obesity. Obesity rates have tripled since the 1980s. This is far faster than our genetics could change, suggesting there's an important environmental element to obesity. But we also have...

medicalxpress.com



