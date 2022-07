That's right, it's the season for flashing, as in fireflies, or as some would say, lightning bugs! Patty talks to Sergio Henriques an Invertebrate Conservation Coordinator at the Indianapolis Zoo focusing on conservation. Yes, bugs play a huge role in our conservation efforts...all part of the natural order of life! And did you know the Say Firefly became Indiana's state insect in 2018? Fascinating info...so let's 'flash' and find out more!!!

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO