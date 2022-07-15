ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Rowan County’s Dan Nicholas Park is the place to make your next summer trip

 3 days ago

ROWAN COUNTY (WGHP) — Dan Nicholas Park is a hidden gem for your next vacation destination.

The park offers visitors 300 acres of land, a beautiful lake, trails and plenty of places for children to play.

Amenities at the park include a carousel, a train ride, a wildlife adventure with all North Carolina-native animals, campgrounds, paddleboats, a splash pad and a 36-hole mini-golf course.

Destination Vacation: North Carolina Pottery Center in Seagrove

Just nine miles outside of Salisbury, the park offers a low-cost experience to families. Entry into the park is free and amenities such as the carousel and train ride cost only a dollar per rider.

Dan Nicholas Park also has a nature center that offers educational experiences through field trips and nature programs.

The next big event at the park will be this year’s Autumn Jubilee, an event that will feature live music, food, games and craft vendors. Nearly 60,000 people attend the event annually.

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

