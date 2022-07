INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much needed rain moves across the state for the end of the weekend. Look for showers and thunderstorms on and off during the day. TODAY: A system is sweeping across Indiana and will bring us some beneficial rains. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible today. An isolated storm may be on the stronger side south of Indianapolis. It’s going to stay cloudy and very humid. Temperatures really won’t be budging too much. We’ll see readings stay in the middle 70s all day long.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO