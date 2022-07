This past week, I have received several Nixle’s from the Mayor’s office. The budget has passed with the next flat tax impact. The area around the train station will finally be developed. The Vision Zero program has impact and the speed limit in Hoboken is now 20 mph. Let’s not forget Covid vaccination, infection rates, and statistics. All of these communications are designed to celebrate the administration’s accomplishments, but that is by design. What isn’t being shouted about on Nixle are the issues the administration wants to sweep under the rug because they are controversial and aren’t in their best interest to discuss with the public.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO