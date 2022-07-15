Lightning Strike Ignites Dead Tree Behind Quemazon

07.18.2022 | 3:10 AM | SANTA FE – Santa Fe County Fire and Sheriff Departments along with allied agencies responded to reports of a structure fire at 21 Heartstone Dr. When crews arrived on scene, they found a home still under construction fully-involved. It took crews approximately an hour...
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Forestry Division has responded to a fire on the east side of Atalaya Mountain in the Santa Fe National Forest. Officials say it is about five acres in size and moving uphill slowly. Conditions are favorable for crews with higher relative humidity.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Four New Mexico first responders lost their lives when they were working to contain the East Mesa fire near Las Vegas. KOAT has talked with Undersheriff Larry Koren several times about the work he did aiding fires in New Mexico. “I've been in, in and out...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say an 8-year-old is dead after drowning at the Ohkay Owingeh Tribal Lake Sunday. Officials say Sunday around 5:45 p.m. the NMSP dive team was requested by the Ohkay Owingeh Tribal Police Department for a possible drowning. NMSP says around 10 p.m. Sunday their dive team found an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque and neighboring communities are in mourning after the deaths of four people in the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crash Saturday. First responders and others lined I-25 Sunday afternoon as the four victims were escorted back. Community members tell KRQE News 13 this is an enormous loss for the community. “They […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four people have died after the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office’s “Metro 2” helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon near Las Vegas, NM. BCSO confirmed the crash in a news release early Sunday morning, saying preliminary information indicates there are no survivors. Sunday afternoon, BCSO announced the names of those on the aircraft as Undersheriff […]
Monday’s Top Stories Fabian Gonzales begins week two of trial in Victoria Martens killing Mathis moves on to TBT’s 33-point contest finals Where can I find fossils in New Mexico? Recovery from Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire continues 4 shot, 1 stabbed at Spanish nightclub Police: 3 people and gunman dead in Indiana mall shooting Monday’s […]
Bernalillo County – Bernalillo County commissioners and the county manager, on behalf of all county employees, are offering condolences and any support necessary to the families of the four county employees killed when a Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashed Saturday evening. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Undersheriff Larry Koren,...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting death in northwest Albuquerque. APD says around 2 a.m. Monday morning officers were sent to the area of 12th St. and Candelaria Rd. to reports of a shooting. Officials say when officers arrived at the scene they found one person who had died due […]
Officials say a multi-faceted, multi-agency investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fatal crash Saturday night that killed four Bernalillo County first responders: Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue Specialist Matthew King. The BSCO helicopter crashed at approximately 7:20 pm Saturday night just outside of Las Vegas where its crew had been helping with a wildfire in the area, providing bucket drops and other air logistics. “I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of four New Mexicans while in the line of duty,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “These were four dedicated public servants who were doing what so many of our first responders do day in and day out: working tirelessly to serve and protect their fellow New Mexicans.” The governor’s office said state resources will be “fully available to assist the investigation.” The Albuquerque Journal reports New Mexico police and firefighters lined Interstate 25 yesterday afternoon “to pay tribute to the four first responders as their bodies were escorted” to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque—including the Santa Fe County Fire Department. “Our hearts are broke by the tragic and distressing news that we lost four of the state’s finest public servants, killed in the line of duty,” New Mexico Department of Public Safety Secretary Jason Bowie said in a statement. “It’s a sacrifice no one should have to make.”
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is reminding people that fire season is not over yet. They say monsoon storms sparked several small fires, including one on the east side of the Atalaya Mountains, east of Santa Fe. Two engines, Santa Fe hotshots, and a helicopter were dispatched to the five-and-a-half acre fire. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The four fallen first responders left Las Vegas shortly after 1:00 p.m. and arrived back into Albuquerque around 3:30 p.m. Small crowds of law enforcement and community members gathered on the Odelia Road overpass to watch as these first responders returned, law enforcement saluting as the motorcade passed. The deceased were accompanied […]
Firefighters from the New Mexico State Forestry Division have a containment line in place for a 5.5 acre fire that ignited Friday on Atalaya Mountain. City of Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya tells SFR his department is still standing by to assist a crew of 19 hot shots from the state division if needed.
The man who was the focus of a SWAT standoff that ended in a fatal house fire last week has been charged with murder in an unrelated case. Albuquerque Police Department detectives charged Qiaunt Kelley, 27, with an open count of murder and armed robbery in the June 25 death of 41-year-old Leonard Fresquez. It’s unclear who his attorney will be.
Daily Postcard: Bolts of lightning crackle in the sky during the rainstorm Thursday night above Overlook Park in White Rock. It takes about 5 seconds for the sound of thunder to travel a mile. So, when you count the number of seconds between seeing a crack of lightning and hearing the thunder, divide that number by 5 and that is how many miles away the lightning was when it struck. Source: nationalgeographic.com. Photo by Sarah Jimenez.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is trying to make the ART route safer after they say drivers making a right turn weren’t following signs warning them that they must yield to traffic for drivers making a U-turn. “We’ve added an electronic sign that shows a no right-hand turn signal when that green left-hand […]
This chart displays the cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths in Los Alamos County versus date. New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reports the 18th death since the start of the pandemic in Los Alamos County. Source: NMDOH. Created by Eli Ben-Naim.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused kidnapper is behind bars after being picked up in southwest Albuquerque this weekend. According to a criminal complaint, Albert Arizmendi and Jose Maldonado got into a fight with a man over a cell phone at a downtown Albuquerque club in June. The next...
NAIOP attendees head to the Sky Room at Camps Park, where Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull and City Manager Matt Geisel talked about the park, City Hall, and the campuses nearby of UNM Health Sciences and CNM, as well as the extensive use of Campus Park. (Gary Herron/Observer) Monthly NAIOP...
Comments / 0