Lightning Strike Ignites Dead Tree Behind Quemazon

Officials say a multi-faceted, multi-agency investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fatal crash Saturday night that killed four Bernalillo County first responders: Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue Specialist Matthew King. The BSCO helicopter crashed at approximately 7:20 pm Saturday night just outside of Las Vegas where its crew had been helping with a wildfire in the area, providing bucket drops and other air logistics. “I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of four New Mexicans while in the line of duty,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “These were four dedicated public servants who were doing what so many of our first responders do day in and day out: working tirelessly to serve and protect their fellow New Mexicans.” The governor’s office said state resources will be “fully available to assist the investigation.” The Albuquerque Journal reports New Mexico police and firefighters lined Interstate 25 yesterday afternoon “to pay tribute to the four first responders as their bodies were escorted” to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque—including the Santa Fe County Fire Department. “Our hearts are broke by the tragic and distressing news that we lost four of the state’s finest public servants, killed in the line of duty,” New Mexico Department of Public Safety Secretary Jason Bowie said in a statement. “It’s a sacrifice no one should have to make.”

SANTA FE, NM ・ 13 HOURS AGO