JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The MoKan Dragway celebrate a special milestone over weekend….it’s 60th Anniversary. On Friday and Saturday, MoKan played host to a big event in honor of 6 decades of operation. Professional racers from across the Midwest rolled into Asbury, Missouri over the weekend to compete for over $35,000 in prize money. There were also fireworks, food trucks and a legendary special guest, Don Garlits, who is considered the father of drag racing. Read more about MoKan Dragway’s 60th Anniversary celebration here.

GOLDEN CITY, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO