Talkin' Real: Mastroeni Looking For Ways to Fix Struggling Defense

WANSHIP, Utah (KUTV) — In spite of the heat and strong winds, crews were able to completely contain the Wanship Fire less than a day after it was reported. The blaze first broke out Sunday in a barn before spreading via dry grasses. Between six - 10 structures were being threatened, and authorities issued an evacuation order as a precaution. Residents were relocated temporarily to a nearby church before the the order was lifted.

WANSHIP, UT ・ 11 HOURS AGO