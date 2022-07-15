Talkin' Real: Mastroeni Looking For Ways to Fix Struggling Defense

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a record-breaking year for home building, analysts have a better idea about the current size of Utah’s housing shortage. According to a new report commissioned by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Utah’s housing shortage is tens of thousands of units lower than it used to be, a “significant consequence of the record home building year” of 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Construction crews are pouring concrete at the base of what will be the tallest skyscraper in the state when it's complete. The Astra Tower in downtown Salt Lake City will feature 40 stories with luxury apartments, and it will overshadow Utah's current tallest building, the Wells Fargo Center.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police said 15 people were arrested after a street racing bust in Salt Lake City. They said the coordinated effort with Utah Highway Patrol also resulted in 14 cars being towed. The incident happened late Friday and went into early Saturday in the area...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Utah. The National Weather Service issued the warning for western Weber County, southeastern Box Elder County, Salt Lake County, Davis County, southwestern Morgan County and southwestern Summit County. Stay up to date on weather in...
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A Silver Alert has been issued out of the South Salt Lake area for a missing 65-year-old man who police say suffers from physical and mental health. Police are searching for Mark Hudgins who was last seen at his residence at the Grace...
WANSHIP, Utah (KUTV) — In spite of the heat and strong winds, crews were able to completely contain the Wanship Fire less than a day after it was reported. The blaze first broke out Sunday in a barn before spreading via dry grasses. Between six - 10 structures were being threatened, and authorities issued an evacuation order as a precaution. Residents were relocated temporarily to a nearby church before the the order was lifted.
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A Magna road was closed for several hours after a cement truck got stuck in a sinkhole that opened up as it drove through. The incident happened Saturday morning on Lamayrun Street where it meets Julia Lane. A large hole didn’t open up, but photos...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters in Cottonwood Heights acted quickly to rescue a woman who was trapped in a burning home Monday afternoon. According to Unified Fire Authority, the fire started in the backyard of a home near 8900 South Alpen Way around 4 p.m. When fire crews...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who intentionally set a dog on fire in Salt Lake County could spend up to 20 years in prison. Michael Busico, 41, was sentenced for arson and animal cruelty. Dixie, a 4-year-old red heeler, sustained second- and third-degree burns to approximately 30%...
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A Magna resident claims the water district was warned about a leaking water pipe weeks before a cement truck fell into a sinkhole. The sinkhole has been patched and the leak has been repaired, but homeowners in the area say it is an eyesore. According...
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Officers from the Bountiful Police Department and local businesses pitched in on Friday to help a family with yard work at their home. They said the family had already put a considerable amount of work into the home, which was neglected, and needed help starting the yard work.
WANSHIP, Utah (KUTV) — Evacuations were ordered for a rapidly-growing fire in Summit County on Sunday. Officials said just before 7 p.m. Sunday that the Wanship Fire was estimated to be 40 acres and 40% contained. It threatened six to 10 additional structures that they said were successfully defended.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against a Salt Lake based Harley-Davidson dealership alleging it removes and installs parts that make motorcycles pollute more. Harley-Davidson of Salt Lake City, LLC, several subsidiaries and Joseph Timmons Jr. were...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Terrin Lee Maxwell is a parole fugitive. He is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The warrant for his arrest issued by the Board of Pardons and Parole makes it crystal clear when it specifically states he's a crips gang member, known to carry a weapon, physically assault others and uses hard core drugs. He's been granted parole five times.
WANSHIP, Utah (KUTV) — The Wanship Fire in Summit County spread 40 acres after sparking at an antique barn. Summit County teams said Sunday night that evacuation orders were lifted after they had gone into effect earlier in the day. The fire spread from the barn across a grassy...
Comments / 0