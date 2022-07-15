Kansas State basketball headed to California in first leg of new home-and-home series

Jerome Tang's first road game as Kansas State men's basketball coach will be in Berkeley, Calif., where the Wildcats will face Cal at Haas Pavilion on Nov. 11.

The game is the first in a home-and-home series between K-State and the Bears, announced by the two schools Thursday. The return game at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan will take place sometime during the 2024-25 season.

K-State and Cal have met seven times previously, starting in 1953, with the Wildcats holding a 6-1 advantage. The teams squared off most recently in another two-game series, with Cal winning at home, 74-48, on Nov. 29, 2006, and K-State prevailing, 82-75, on Dec. 9, 2007 at Bramlage.

K-State fans will see a familiar face on the Cal bench in head coach Mark Fox, a Garden City native and former Wildcat assistant coach under Tom Asbury from 1994-2000. It is not the first time Fox has faced K-State as a head coach as his Georgia team split a home-and-home series with the Wildcats in 2014 and '15.

The Cal game completes K-State's nonconference schedule for the 2022-23 season. Highlights include home games against Wichita State on Dec. 3, Nebraska on Dec. 17 at Kansas City's T-Mobile Center and a Jan. 28 matchup with Florida as part of the Big 12/SEC challenge.

The Wildcats also will face Rhode Island in the first round of the eight-team Cayman Islands Classic, Nov. 21-23, and travel to Indianapolis on Nov. 30 to take on Butler in the Big 12/Big East Battle series. The remaining nonconference games have yet to be announced.

In addition to Tang's head coaching debut, K-State features an overhauled roster with nine new players joining 2021-22 holdovers Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud. Nowell, a senior point guard, averaged 12.4 points and 5.0 assists last year, while junior forward Massoud added 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds as a part-time starter.

The newcomers include six Division I transfers: guards Cam Carter (Mississippi State), Tykei Greene (Stony Brook) and Desi Sills (Arkansas State), forward David N'Guessan (Virginia Tech) and centers Jerrell Colbert (LSU) and Abayomi Iyiola. Tang also brought in Chipola (Fla.) junior college forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin and freshmen Dorian Finister, a guard from New Orleans, and Kansas City forward Taj Manning.