Berkeley, CA

Kansas State basketball headed to California in first leg of new home-and-home series

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HcRei_0ggwg5Pt00

Jerome Tang's first road game as Kansas State men's basketball coach will be in Berkeley, Calif., where the Wildcats will face Cal at Haas Pavilion on Nov. 11.

The game is the first in a home-and-home series between K-State and the Bears, announced by the two schools Thursday. The return game at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan will take place sometime during the 2024-25 season.

K-State and Cal have met seven times previously, starting in 1953, with the Wildcats holding a 6-1 advantage. The teams squared off most recently in another two-game series, with Cal winning at home, 74-48, on Nov. 29, 2006, and K-State prevailing, 82-75, on Dec. 9, 2007 at Bramlage.

K-State fans will see a familiar face on the Cal bench in head coach Mark Fox, a Garden City native and former Wildcat assistant coach under Tom Asbury from 1994-2000. It is not the first time Fox has faced K-State as a head coach as his Georgia team split a home-and-home series with the Wildcats in 2014 and '15.

The Cal game completes K-State's nonconference schedule for the 2022-23 season. Highlights include home games against Wichita State on Dec. 3, Nebraska on Dec. 17 at Kansas City's T-Mobile Center and a Jan. 28 matchup with Florida as part of the Big 12/SEC challenge.

The Wildcats also will face Rhode Island in the first round of the eight-team Cayman Islands Classic, Nov. 21-23, and travel to Indianapolis on Nov. 30 to take on Butler in the Big 12/Big East Battle series. The remaining nonconference games have yet to be announced.

In addition to Tang's head coaching debut, K-State features an overhauled roster with nine new players joining 2021-22 holdovers Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud. Nowell, a senior point guard, averaged 12.4 points and 5.0 assists last year, while junior forward Massoud added 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds as a part-time starter.

The newcomers include six Division I transfers: guards Cam Carter (Mississippi State), Tykei Greene (Stony Brook) and Desi Sills (Arkansas State), forward David N'Guessan (Virginia Tech) and centers Jerrell Colbert (LSU) and Abayomi Iyiola. Tang also brought in Chipola (Fla.) junior college forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin and freshmen Dorian Finister, a guard from New Orleans, and Kansas City forward Taj Manning.

Comments / 0

 

KSNT News

Michael Beasley to join K-State TBT team

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Michael Beasley is joining K-State’s team for The Basketball Tournament coming up in Wichita, according to the team’s social media. The alumni basketball tournament takes place all over the country, with K-State’s group ‘Purple and Black’ playing in the Wichita regional July 22-27.
MANHATTAN, KS
K-StateSports

Myers Excited to be a Wildcat

Shaylee Myers will always remember the day that she arrived in Manhattan. It was July 4. The newest member of the Kansas State volleyball team hopes for many more memorable days to come as the 6-foot outside hitter from Lincoln, Nebraska, embarks upon her career as a Wildcat. "I'm so...
MANHATTAN, KS
kalw.org

Bay Area’s minor league basketball team relocating to Nevada

The team was created in 2020 as an alternative to college basketball for top prospects coming out of high school. Among those who suited up for the Ignite are Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and other recent high draft picks over the first two seasons and played games in Las Vegas this past season, while training at the Ultimate Fieldhouse gym in Walnut Creek.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KSNT News

Two huge Topeka events come to an end

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s been a unique weekend in Topeka. Country Stampede, moving back one month to avoid weather issues that plagued previous festivals. Fiesta Mexicana, finally back after two years even with one of the traditions of the event missing. None the less, both events bringing people from across the country together to celebrate […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

K-State entomologist offers tips for protecting against wasps

MANHATTAN — A common problem many homeowners face is wasps taking up residence in their walls. Kansas State University entomologist Raymond Cloyd says, however, that not all wasps are harmful. “Wasps are beneficial, and they are part of the ecosystem,” Cloyd said. “They are predators to pest caterpillars and...
MANHATTAN, KS
KTVU FOX 2

Amy's Kitchen to close San Jose location

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Amy's Kitchen, a successful organic, healthy frozen food producer says it will close its San Jose frozen pizza production center. The company says the plant will shut down in September though pizza production will be halted in days. The closure will result in 300 jobs lost.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSNT News

Topeka museum will soon close for a year and a half

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History will offer free admission in its last two weeks before closing its doors for a year and a half for major renovations. The Kansas Historical Society said admission into the museum will be free from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3 in the two weeks before renovations are scheduled to begin. The museum will close for major renovations beginning Sept. 4 and will not be open for an entire year and a half while those are finished.
TOPEKA, KS
dailycoffeenews.com

Circle Coffee Rolls Into Bakery Cafe in Topeka

What’s gone around has come around and parked in Topeka, Kansas, as mobile multiroaster Circle Coffee has opened its first brick-and-mortar cafe and bakery. In a former laundromat building where spin cycles once hummed, the din of spinning grinder burrs and steam-driven vortexes of milk now ring out as Circle Coffee settles in.
TOPEKA, KS
Silicon Valley

Photos: This 1,300-square-foot San Jose home sold for $2.6 million

Rising mortgage rates may be slowing overall home sales in the Bay Area, but the high-priced sale of this modest home in San Jose proves the market still has plenty of momentum. This 1,335-square-foot house, which has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, sold for $2.61 million in late June —...
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

11 Places to Slurp Delicious Oysters Around the Bay Area

Traditionally, oyster season has been designated to “r” times — as in, months that contain an “r” in their names. But San Francisco is a town whose love of oysters know no bounds. Not only are we spoiled by year-round, locally grown varieties, but we’re also neighbors to states and areas more than willing to share their bounties. So what does that mean for locals and visitors? Diners can enjoy oysters at various price points, ranging from the happiest of happy hour specials to the finest oyster and seafood purveyors can offer, with price tags to match.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
1350kman.com

Three arrested following weekend brawl at Aggieville bar

Three people were arrested over the weekend following a fight at an Aggieville establishment. The Riley County Police Department says officers were called out shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday to Tubby’s Sports Bar for reports of a fight in progress. When they arrived, officers witnessed 23-year-old Charles Ware, of Manhattan and 31-year-old Dennis Robinson, of St. Marys, engaged in a physical fight. Police say 22-year-old Anthony Kee, of Fort Riley also was involved.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Victim of Saturday night shooting in Topeka identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified the man who was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Topeka. The TPD said on Saturday, around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of SW 8th Street for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officials said one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.
TOPEKA, KS
KRON4 News

San Jose hit and run leaves one dead

(KRON) — Officers from the San Jose Police Department responded to a hit and run incident that left a pedestrian dead on Sunday night, according to a tweet from the department. The incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Story Road and Kollmar Drive. The vehicle struck a pedestrian that was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
WIBW

Local Guardsmen prepare for deployment to SE Asia until spring 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local National Guardsmen are preparing for deployment to Southeast Asia until the spring of 2023. The Kansas National Guard says at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 29, a ceremony will be held to honor the soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery, ahead of their deployment at the Washburn Rural High School gymnasium, 5900 SW 61st St. It said the deploying soldiers will be under the command of Lt. Col. Dana Graf Jr.
TOPEKA, KS
Eater

Amy’s Kitchen Is Shutting Down Its San Jose Factory, Eliminating About 300 Bay Area Jobs

It has been a very bad year for Santa Rosa-based vegetarian frozen food company Amy’s Kitchen. Earlier this year workers filed a complaint alleging unsafe working conditions at the company’s Santa Rosa factory, leading to calls for boycotts and at least three Bay Area grocery stores pulling the company’s products from shelves. Now the company announced Monday it will close its San Jose production center sometime in September. The Mercury News reports “inflation, skyrocketing materials costs, labor shortages and disruptions in the worldwide supply chain” are to blame for the closure. The 1885 Las Plumas Avenue facility began producing food for the company in March 2021.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

