California Company Purchases 9 Erie Properties through Repository Sale

The Jamestown Police Department is currently investigating a spree of criminal mischief complaints from July 8th to July 11th on the west side of the City of Jamestown. It is believed that two people are primarily responsible for slashing around 30 vehicle tires during the overnight hours. Residents are asked to check any security camera video footage that they may have (primarily during the overnight hours from July 8th to the morning hours of July 9th) for the two pictured subjects. The impacted areas include McKinley Avenue, Charles Street, Norwood Avenue, Chautauqua Avenue, Delaware Avenue, Front Street, Forest Avenue and Chambers Street. Anyone with footage or information regarding the suspects is asked to contact Detective Mike Morganti at (716) 969-5565 or at [email protected].

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO