California Company Purchases 9 Erie Properties through Repository Sale

Diverse Erie has launched its first grant program in hopes of improving the lives of those in Erie County. The Generational Impact Grant, funded by American Rescue Plan dollars, is for nonprofit and for-profit organizations who serve and make an impact on black, indigenous, and persons of color in the community. To be eligible, applicants must […]
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — COVID-19 case numbers in Erie and surrounding counties have been on an upward trend. On July 15, we reported Crawford and Mercer counties moved from low to medium risk of transmission, according to the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels map. As of Monday, July 18, Erie County remains in the low.
ERIE, PA — An inmate at the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown, Pennsylvania, was indicted on July 12, 2022, by a federal grand jury in Erie on a charge of failure to register under SORNA, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The one-count Indictment named Brittany Lepkowski,...
Less than 48 hours after our report on the condition of a vacant lot at the corner of East 21st and Wallace streets, the grass has been mowed. Our investigation began after a neighbor reached out to us for help. According to the neighbor, he said he called Code Enforcement several times this year to […]
Just days after a fight broke out among teenagers at Waldameer, park officials say they are reviewing the admission policy. Erie News Now talked with Waldameer president Steve Gorman on Thursday. He said the park is proud of its open-gate policy which allows anyone to walk around the park without...
SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. — Red Cross is assisting a Chautauqua County family after a Sunday afternoon fire. The fire happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Damon Hill Road in Sinclairville. There, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's fire investigation team determined that the fire had started in a dryer vent. No injuries...
One person was allegedly hit by a car in a parking lot Monday night. This happened shortly after 7 p.m. at West Erie Plaza. Millcreek Police and paramedics responded to the accident. There is no word on the extent of injuries. Millcreek police continue to investigate.
As you’re driving through Waterford, you may notice a new addition to the Waterford Borough Building. On July 15, there was a ribbon cutting for a 10 x 50 foot mural depicting Waterford during the four seasons. There is a Native American woman, Fort LeBoeuf, a picture of a tractor, and even maple trees. Officials […]
Making its 49th comeback, the Heritage Days Festival continues. Waterford's community missed the exciting tradition because everyone couldn't enjoy a funnel cake or shop handmade jewelry for two years because of covid-19. But according to volunteer JoAnne Weary, the festival is about Waterford's heritage. However, over the years, the focus changed.
There was a grand opening Sunday for the Meadville Railroad Depot Museum and Community Center. The French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society held the opening featuring tours, historic artifacts, model trains, local crafters and much more. According to their website, the society is committed to preserving the rich railroad history of Northwest Pennsylvania. Beginning in […]
Multiple departments were called out to a house fire located in the the 10,000 block of Sidehill Road just after 3 p.m. When they arrived, smoke was coming form the house, but the fire was contained to just the inside. Crews were able to put it out before it spread. No body was inside the […]
The Jamestown Police Department is currently investigating a spree of criminal mischief complaints from July 8th to July 11th on the west side of the City of Jamestown. It is believed that two people are primarily responsible for slashing around 30 vehicle tires during the overnight hours. Residents are asked to check any security camera video footage that they may have (primarily during the overnight hours from July 8th to the morning hours of July 9th) for the two pictured subjects. The impacted areas include McKinley Avenue, Charles Street, Norwood Avenue, Chautauqua Avenue, Delaware Avenue, Front Street, Forest Avenue and Chambers Street. Anyone with footage or information regarding the suspects is asked to contact Detective Mike Morganti at (716) 969-5565 or at [email protected].
A car crashed into an apartment Saturday morning leaving quite a mess. This happened around 10 a.m. in the 2900 block of Pine Avenue. According to police, there was one person inside the house who was not injured. The driver was also not hurt. Authorities say the city will take action to repair the property […]
A new vendor will be moving into Flagship City Food Hall. North Row Philly, a cheesesteak concept, will open on July 18th. This is a new concept from Chris Adams and Justin Stull, who currently run the Straw Hat Ice Cream Shop at the Food Hall. The vendor will offer...
In the middle of Townville, off Route 77, is an eight-year running, hidden gem. They call it Dave's Place. Chad Wise is the owner of the restaurant. He's super grateful for how steady business has been during the pandemic. Instead of business decreasing, it's increasing for him. "People didn't have...
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was recently scammed out of $3,500.00. According to Franklin-based State Police, a known 67-year-old Franklin man was contacted around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13 by an unknown person claiming to be with Spectrum. Police say the unknown individual “conned the...
It has now been more than a week since a boater went missing in Lake Erie, and there’s still no sign of him. We called the Coast Guard and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office for an update, but have not heard back from either at this time. The search began July 7 about a half […]
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Pennsylvania State Police have charged the parents of an eight-year-old girl who was reportedly on a roof without clothes in Warren County. Troopers were called to the residence on W. Main St. in Columbus Township on June 8 at 4:41 p.m. An 8-year-old...
Finally, the Girard bridge over Interstate 90 might be reopening soon, leaving business owners ready to get back to normal. According to Jill Harry, the press secretary for PennDOT, the bridge is expected to reopen sometime within the week. For the owner of Madeline’s Dining and Events located on Route 18, he said it’s been […]
At least two mobile homes were damaged in a fire near Corry on Friday. It happened at BDS Court at 13210 Route 6 in Wayne Township around 1 p.m. Firefighters reported a fully involved mobile home fire, which then spread to a neighboring home. No injuries were reported. Penelec was...
