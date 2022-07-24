SDCC 2022 schedule: Dates, times, and what's going on at Sunday's San Diego Comic-Con panels

The biggest days may be over at San Diego Comic-Con, but that doesn't mean the event has ended – as our SDCC 2022 schedule indicates below. After Marvel announced more future projects than we can count, and The Sandman and Star Trek offered up treats for attendees too, Sunday is a much more chilled affair.

Still, we've put together a cheat sheet for the day ahead, complete with US and UK times for the only panel taking place in Hall H. In addition to that, we've also linked to our coverage across the previous days, so if you want to watch the first Dungeons & Dragons trailer, get up to speed with Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, or see what the future of the MCU looks like, then keep scrolling. You won't have to worry about missing a thing with our trusty SDCC 2022 schedule.

When is San Diego Comic-Con 2022?

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 takes place over five days, beginning on Wednesday, July 20 with a preview day, properly starting on Thursday, July 21, and ending on Sunday, July 24 at the San Diego Convention Center.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 schedule

Well, that's pretty much it, San Diego Comic-Con is almost over for another year. There's just one more note-worthy panel set to take place in Hall H, and that's for What We Do in the Shadows. We've got timings below, but you can check out the full schedule through the link.

Sunday July 24

What We Do in the Shadows (FX) Exclusive Screening and Q&A 1:15pm – 2:15pm PT (9:15pm – 10:15pm BST) Hall H

A recap of San Diego Comic-Con so far

Thursday July 21

Thursday featured some great panels and some huge announcements. First of all, we got a look at Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves as all of the cast and crew were in attendance at the event. The Paramount and eOne movie was teased as a hilarious new take on the role-playing game. Check out our guide to the biggest take-aways from the panel for all you need to know.

We also got the first insight into Severance season 2 as Patton Oswalt hosted a panel featuring creator Dan Erickson, producer Ben Stiller, and actors Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, and Adam Scott. The cast and crew spoke about their characters, as well as dropping an adorable blooper reel.

Elsewhere, Kevin Smith revealed some tantalizing new details about Masters of the Universe: Revolution . This included some story teases, that classic characters will be showing up, He-Man will be in every single episode this season, and Hordak is coming. Smith also shared that William Shatner has joined the cast in an unnamed role. "We needed a man who went to space," he explained.

There was another surprise appearance in Hall H as Sarah Michelle Gellar turned up during the Teen Wolf: The Movie panel . She was there to announce her involvement in the spin-off series Wolf Pack. Marvel also shared some news as they confirmed the guest cast for the new animated show Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur . This will star Blade star Wesley Snipes, Stranger Things ' Maya Hawke, and GLOW's Alison Brie, among others.

At the Ghosts panel , the cast and crew opened up about their season 2 plans, as well as their dream guest stars. While Amazon Prime Video also confirmed that The Wheel of Time has been renewed for a third season .

Friday July 22

Friday was another busy day, with panels including a look at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power . That featured an epic new trailer that will have you wishing our return to Middle-earth came even sooner than September. Check out our rundown of the Lord of the Rings panel for everything else you might have missed on the day. The Walking Dead was also confirmed to return on October 2 , and Rick Grimes is back in his own limited series in 2023.

A Marvel Studios animation panel, meanwhile, really brought the goods. We heard all about Charlie Cox returning as Daredevil in Spider-Man: Freshman Year , plus Disney Plus will be injected with a dose of nostalgia when X-Men '97 hits our screens next year . For everything else, click through to our Marvel Studios animation SDCC panel recap.

Saturday July 23

Saturday was undoubtedly this year's most eventful day at SDCC 2022. During the Warner Bros. and DC panel, Dwayne Johnson offered up a new look at Black Adam , while the first official trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods was unleashed. Elsewhere, Marvel announced that a new Daredevil TV series , a Thunderbolts movie , and Captain America 4 were all in development.

As for trailers, the studio shared footage from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , Secret Invasion , She-Hulk: Attorney at Law , and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . It also confirmed the release dates of Blade and Fantastic Four , while introducing Phase 5 and sharing the fact that two Avengers movies – subtitled The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars – will be released in 2025.

If superheroes aren't really your bag, then Star Trek had you covered. Season 2 of Strange New Worlds was teased , as fans squealed with delight at Picard 's Next Generation reunion . Lastly, HBO gave us another glimpse at House of the Dragon , while Netflix finally rolled out the first proper trailer for upcoming Neil Gaiman adaptation The Sandman .

Can you watch San Diego Comic-Con 2022 from home?

Unlike the previous two years' Comic-Con@Home, 2022's convention will not be live-streamed. Have no fear, though – here at Total Film and GamesRadar+, we'll be bringing you the biggest breaking news throughout all five days. Keep an eye on Total Film socials for the latest updates as they happen.

If you're up to speed on Comic-Con, check out our roundup of 2022's major movie release dates for everything the year has in store.

