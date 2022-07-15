Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman 'sometimes struggles to speak smoothly' after stroke, AP reports

Pennsylvania 911 dispatcher Leon Price has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after failing to send an ambulance. Kelly Titchenell called 911 while driving to her sick 54-year-old mother’s home. Titchenell wanted an ambulance sent there, but Price allegedly told her to call back to confirm if her mother would be willing to go to the hospital. When Titchenell arrived at the house, she had no service and could not call back 911. The next morning, her brother found their mother dead from internal bleeding.
