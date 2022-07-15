ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman 'sometimes struggles to speak smoothly' after stroke, AP reports

By Jake Lahut
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QUjaj_0ggveAoi00
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, at a campaign event. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
  • Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's Senate campaign has been tight-lipped about his health.
  • After suffering a stroke in late May, Fetterman has only recently begun to do virtual campaign events.
  • A Fetterman spokesman would not confirm to Insider when he will resume in-person campaigning.

Comments / 6

austinite
3d ago

I saw what was announced as Fetterman’s return to the campaign. Instead, it was a very awkward series of platitudes about campaigning and a non specific comment about returning to campaigning sometime in the undefined future. Fetterman looked and sounded bad—almost as though he was told to say three or four slogans regardless of the questions. Voters need some who is responsible enough to follow doctors’ advice and take care of themselves, so that individual is CAPABLE of comprehending and carrying out the responsibilities of their elected office. Fetterman has not even been able to campaign for the office since mid-May.

Reply
3
Related
PennLive.com

Doug Mastriano is deleting his videos from Facebook as he runs for Pa. governor

In early April, Doug Mastriano was recording a Facebook Live video on his phone after a legislative session in Harrisburg when he segued into his thoughts on global warming. The state senator from south-central Pennsylvania, who would become the Republican nominee for governor the following month, told his supporters he wanted to pull the state out of a program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, calling it “nonsense” that human activity could significantly alter the earth’s climate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024

Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MyChesCo

The Pennsylvania National Guard Is Getting a Pay Raise

HARRISBURG, PA — Legislation sponsored by state Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) to increase the minimum daily pay for members of the Pennsylvania National Guard was signed into law this past week as part of the 2022-23 state budget. The language of Senator Muth’s Senate Bill 1286 was included as...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
billypenn.com

In Philly, Oz gets a taste of cheesesteak politics with a Twitter smackdown from Pat’s

Following a playbook usually adopted by out-of-state presidential contenders, Senate candidate Mehmet Oz last week stopped by Cheesesteak Vegas while visiting Philadelphia. The Republican nominee, who won Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate primary by a margin so slim it required a recount, and who will face Democrat John Fetterman in November, made sure to hit up both Pat’s and Geno’s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stroke#Politics State#Politics Governor#Pennsylvania Senate#Ap
buckscountyherald.com

Pennsylvania Republican leaders endorse Josh Shapiro for governor

Last week, in the first wave of Republican endorsements, nine Pennsylvania Republican leaders announced their endorsement of Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s campaign for governor of Pennsylvania. This group of Republican endorsers for Shapiro includes former Congressmen Charlie Dent of Lehigh County and Jim Greenwood of Bucks County. “I have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cat Country 107.3

3 New Jersey Counties Are Among The Richest In America

We all know there is a lot of money to be found in New Jersey. As a matter of fact, the Garden State is home to three of the fifteen richest counties in the entire country. While most of us are just worried about paying the bills and filling up our gas tanks, others have a little more financial flexibility. And in some cases, much more flexibility.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania marijuana law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law that authorizes certain financial institutions to work with legitimate cannabis-related businesses, primarily medical marijuana operators. House Bill 331 allows an authorized financial institution to provide services for legitimate cannabis-related businesses and their business associates. The bill also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Idaho Republicans poised to reject 2020 election results

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Republican Party will consider 31 resolutions at its three-day convention starting Thursday, including one already adopted by Texas Republicans that President Joe Biden isn’t the legitimate leader of the country. The Idaho resolution in the deeply conservative state that Donald Trump won...
IDAHO STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania sues 3 counties over counting mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s elections agency is suing three Republican-controlled county governments to force their election boards to report primary results to include ballots with undated exterior envelopes. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. The Department of State on Tuesday sued Fayette, Lancaster and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Wisconsin Senate leader warns Elections Commission over ballot curing

(The Center Square) – The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate is warning the state’s Elections Commission about its new rule for filling out ballots. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, on Thursday said the Elections Commission needs to follow the state law on ballot curing. "This week,...
WISCONSIN STATE
foxwilmington.com

Pennsylvania 911 Dispatcher Charged for Not Sending an Ambulance

Pennsylvania 911 dispatcher Leon Price has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after failing to send an ambulance. Kelly Titchenell called 911 while driving to her sick 54-year-old mother’s home. Titchenell wanted an ambulance sent there, but Price allegedly told her to call back to confirm if her mother would be willing to go to the hospital. When Titchenell arrived at the house, she had no service and could not call back 911. The next morning, her brother found their mother dead from internal bleeding.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
102.5 WDVE

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh is the most supernatural city in Pennsylvania, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Pittsburgh was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Keystone State with 238 reported total sightings, including 17...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

West Nile Virus detected in multiple PA counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— State officials announced they have taken positive samples from mosquitoes in multiple counties throughout Pennsylvania. Officials from the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) released the map below depicting counties where they have gotten positive tests for West Nile Virus in mosquitoes. The West Nile Virus was...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

550K+
Followers
36K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy