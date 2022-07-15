ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See awesome mid-century modern L.A. home built by The Doors’ Robby Krieger: $13.9M

By David Caraccio
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQNOA_0ggvdOD500

A “one-of-a-kind” mid-century modern estate originally built in 1971 for Robby Krieger, guitarist of The Doors, has hit the market for $13.9 million, according to Douglas Elliman real estate firm.

The Los Angeles home’s warm contemporary architectural design was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and John Lautner, according to the official property listing. The residence’s gorgeous sharp angles and design shines from aerial views (see video).

The place apparently attracts rockers. Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst owned the home even more recently, Douglas Elliman said.

Sitting on nearly one-and-a-half acres, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom residence spans 6,624 square feet and offers views from the Getty Museum to the ocean.

The property is located at 461 Bellagio Terrace in the exclusive Bel Air community.

The “phenomenal one-of-a-kind property ... was extensively renovated in 2018 with the finest custom finishes,” according to the listing. “This single-level entertainer’s property is rich in Hollywood music history.”

The estate is entered via a long, gated driveway on a cul-de-sac street. With natural light flooding throughout the home, it flows seamlessly from indoors to outdoor with sliding glass doors off of each room in the house and multiple outdoor patios. Large walls are ideal for artwork, accented by terrazzo flooring and detailed wood beamed ceilings. A living room with an oversized fireplace includes an original Frieze art piece.

Glass walls and sliding doors overlook a center pool and spa. A tiled courtyard contains a built-in bar area.

The primary suite also provides a fireplace, incredible views, two custom walk-in closets and a spa-style bathroom with glass indoor and outdoor showers overlooking private landscaping, a soaking tub and dual basins.

Three other bedrooms come with ensuite remodeled bathrooms.

Patty Best and Chad Lund of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

Krieger was a native of Los Angeles. He joined the legend Jim Morrison and The Doors in 1965, co-writing hits like “Light My Fire.”

#Art#Design#Housing List#Doors#The Getty Museum#Bellagio Terrace
