Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society to hold open house Saturday

Donald Ross Leo Ross Donald L. Ross, 76 passed away of lung cancer on July 14, 2022 with his loving family at his side. Don grew up in the Eden and Hazelton area. He graduated from Valley View High School where he met his lovely wife, Landa "CheeDee" Wells. They both attended Idaho State University. Soon after graduation they married, and Don started work at FMC. Don and Landa raised their three children: Noelle, Ryan, and Erin at their home in the Tyhee area. They were active in 4-H, the Motorcycle Riding Club, and their children's activities. Don's wife of 36 years passed away with cancer in 2000. In the same year FMC closed and his job ended after 34 years. Don attended ISU to update his skills. His life changed in so many ways. He enjoyed being at the University and started working at Pond Student Union in 2004 for the next 15 years. Don met his lovely wife Susan and they married in the fall of 2004, enjoying 18 years of new adventures. After retirement, Don became active in the Portneuf River Back Country Horsemen making huge strides to keep the local riding trails clear and safe for all. He enjoyed trail rides with the Over the Hill Gang. Don is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Noelle (Chuck) Lawless, Ryan Ross, and Erin Millward; four grandchildren, Alexa Millward, Lukas Millward, Taylor Bruce, and Grayson Bruce; and brother, Ronald (Nichole) Ross who lives in Romania. Donald will be missed by all his friends at ISU, FMC, Portneuf River Back Country Horsemen, Over the Hill Gang, and Christ's Church, and the Cedars Condominiums. Services will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. There will be no viewing. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO