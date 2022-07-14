ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society to hold open house Saturday

By Pocatello Model Railroad, Historical Society
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....

www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Idaho State Journal

Local disc golfer plays 200 holes in 24 hours for a cause

Pocatello resident Tyvan Clark played 200 holes of disc golf in 24 hours on Monday to raise money to help cover the cost of his late friend’s funeral. Local businesses from throughout Pocatello donated money and items for Clark to raffle off. By midday Monday, he had already raised nearly $400 for his friend’s family. Clark’s friend, Kailey Nichols, passed away in June. He said her health had been impacted...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

'HERD OF HOPE': Pocatello High School staff, students rally behind paraprofessional diagnosed with cancer

POCATELLO — “Shock” is the single word that came to the mind of a paraprofessional at Pocatello High School when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in January. And although the “rollercoaster ride” for Karen Suess was still in its infancy, the word shock wouldn’t even come close to describing her reaction when the school rallied behind her throughout the year to ensure she felt supported.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

City Council

The City Council will shortly be considering changes to ordinances regarding signage. This is good, because in my opinion Pocatello suffers from an overabundance of intrusive signs, especially large billboards in public spaces and distracting electronic signs along city streets. Comparing the signage to other cities in our area, Pocatello...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Gas prices

I am just curious why gas prices are still so high in our area when the spot price of gas has dropped, and many other parts of the nation are in the low $4.00 range. The spot price of gas on the RBOB has dropped from a high of $4.28 on June 9 to $3.23 July 14. Being a captive market it always seems the price jumps up and then remains high, until the Attorney General says something.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

New esthetics business Sassy Looks joins J & Company salon

POCATELLO — J & Company Salon recently added to its new family. A month before Cathline Hess even graduated from her esthetics program, she was popping into beauty salons, marketing herself as a potential esthetician eager to work. Some salons turned her away, not needing to expand, while others did standing interviews on the spot.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Ross, Donald Leo

Donald Ross Leo Ross Donald L. Ross, 76 passed away of lung cancer on July 14, 2022 with his loving family at his side. Don grew up in the Eden and Hazelton area. He graduated from Valley View High School where he met his lovely wife, Landa "CheeDee" Wells. They both attended Idaho State University. Soon after graduation they married, and Don started work at FMC. Don and Landa raised their three children: Noelle, Ryan, and Erin at their home in the Tyhee area. They were active in 4-H, the Motorcycle Riding Club, and their children's activities. Don's wife of 36 years passed away with cancer in 2000. In the same year FMC closed and his job ended after 34 years. Don attended ISU to update his skills. His life changed in so many ways. He enjoyed being at the University and started working at Pond Student Union in 2004 for the next 15 years. Don met his lovely wife Susan and they married in the fall of 2004, enjoying 18 years of new adventures. After retirement, Don became active in the Portneuf River Back Country Horsemen making huge strides to keep the local riding trails clear and safe for all. He enjoyed trail rides with the Over the Hill Gang. Don is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Noelle (Chuck) Lawless, Ryan Ross, and Erin Millward; four grandchildren, Alexa Millward, Lukas Millward, Taylor Bruce, and Grayson Bruce; and brother, Ronald (Nichole) Ross who lives in Romania. Donald will be missed by all his friends at ISU, FMC, Portneuf River Back Country Horsemen, Over the Hill Gang, and Christ's Church, and the Cedars Condominiums. Services will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. There will be no viewing. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Margean Jones Stoddard celebrates 90th birthday

Mom will turn 90 on July 30. She was born in Idaho Falls on July 20, 1932, to Leo and Orilla Farnsworth. She is the youngest of eight children. She attended grade school in Blackfoot and Rupert. She moved to Victor to finish her schooling and graduated from Teton High School.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Deputies increasing bike, foot patrol amid high gas prices

The Bannock County Sheriff's Office has increased its bike and foot patrol recently as a way to help cut agency costs amid exorbitantly high gas prices. Gas prices have been above $5.00 in the Pocatello area for several weeks, causing a ripple effect of pain at the pump for everyone who drives regularly, including local law enforcement patrol officers and deputies. While the sheriff's office has always had bike patrol...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man injured when semi crashes on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot

Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred on Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 11:09 p.m. on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 98 near Blackfoot in Bingham County. A 70-year old male, from Rigby, Idaho was driving a 2021 Kenworth Semi southbound when he left the lane of travel and rolled the semi. The driver was wearing his seat belt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The off ramp at milepost 98 was blocked for approximately an hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

At least two injured in three-vehicle crash that's shut down busy Pocatello intersection

POCATELLO — A three-vehicle wreck sent multiple people to the hospital on Saturday night and shut down a busy Pocatello intersection. The collision at East Center Street and 15th Avenue occurred around 10:15 p.m. and involved two cars and an SUV. At least two adults suffered injuries in the crash and were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center. The names and conditions of the accident victims have not yet been released. As of 11 p.m. the intersection of East Center and 15th Avenue remained shut down because of the wreck. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

CHARGE DISMISSED: Local man cleared of wrongdoing after being accused of injuring child

POCATELLO — A felony injury to a child charge filed against a local man in May has been dismissed due to a lack of evidence following a preliminary hearing held earlier this month. Brock Charles Elquezabal, 28, of Pocatello, was first charged with felony injury to a child on May 24 after it was alleged that he failed to obtain proper medical attention for his 4-year-old son, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained. ...
POCATELLO, ID

