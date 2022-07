TIPP CITY — A resolution to move forward with the current bid for trash pick-up was tabled by Tipp City Council at Monday’s meeting. The decision to table the resolution came after both council members and citizens highlighted concerns about the removal of alleyway pick-up and how this would impact some residents in the community. Tipp City resident Marilyn Moore emphasized the challenges this would present for seniors in the city, especially those who lived in homes that have hills in front of their homes or would have to pull trash cans through multiple feet of snow in the winter.

TIPP CITY, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO