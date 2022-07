The City of Portland is enforcing its "no camping on public property" ordinance, which has led to the removal of encampments near the Oxford Street Shelter. Interim City Manager Danielle West says public areas, streets, sidewalks, and parks cannot be used as campsites. West says a new protocol directs Portland Police and outreach workers to work together to enforce the no camping ordinance, treat unhoused individuals with dignity, and refer them to available services.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO