Windsor, CO

Could Windsor Lake be Shut Down for Algae Again This Summer?

By Matt Sparx
 4 days ago
Another summer is here in Northern Colorado and so is the possibility for blue-green lake algae in Windsor lake. It seems like nearly every year there is a dangerous algae bloom at this lake in the town of Windsor. When this happens, it puts a damper on summer recreating at the...

Colorado State
Greeley, CO
