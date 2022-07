(Fredericktown, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 36 year old Michelle Lynn Myers, has a court date in Madison County this Thursday on charges of stealing over $750 or more. Myers is the treasurer of the Madison County Saddle club and she's accused of allegedly making several unauthorized transactions, totaling over $4,000, with the saddle club's debit card. Reports indicate Myers has said it was a mistake because her debit card and the sadldle club's card look identical. Myers turned herself over to authorities last week and has since posted bond.

FREDERICKTOWN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO