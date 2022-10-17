ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

10 Best (and Worst) Places To Retire If You Have No Savings

By Julian Barraza
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

When it comes to saving for retirement , many Americans have a lot of catching up to do. A GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of adults have less than $300 saved, which isn't enough to live comfortably for even one year in retirement. Or is it?

If you have little to no savings and will likely have to rely on Social Security benefits, don't assume that you won't be able to have a comfortable retirement. There are places in the U.S. where you can get by without much in retirement savings.

More: 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren't Taxable
Read: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

To identify those places, GOBankingRates analyzed the 100 largest cities in the U.S. with a large population of adults ages 65 and older. These cities were then ranked based on the following factors:

  • Average home price, sourced from Zillow
  • Annual expenditures
  • Violent crimes per 1,000 people
  • Whether the state taxes Social Security benefits, sourced from the AARP
  • Whether retirement income is taxed
  • Annual healthcare costs
  • Annual homemaker services costs
  • Annual home health aide costs

From that list we pulled the top 10 best places to retire, and the bottom 10 worst places to retire. On the whole, the best places to retire with no savings tend to be more affordable and relatively safe, and they have larger populations of older adults. The worst places for retirement tend to have a more expensive cost of living or other strikes against them, such as high crime rates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20gGtn_0ggtxUG700

10 Best Places To Retire With No Savings

Affordability is the key reason that these cities are the top 10 places to retire if you have no savings. Almost all have an average home price under $200,000. Plus, retirees can hang on to more of their income in these places because, with the exception of two cities in West Virginia and one in New Mexico, Social Security income isn't taxed.

Live Richer Podcast: Unexpected Ways Losing a Spouse Can Affect Your Finances and Retirement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Euye_0ggtxUG700

10. Lewiston, Pennsylvania

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 22%
  • Average home price: $134,250
  • Annual expenditures: $17,392.68
  • Violent crimes per 1,000 people: 31.94
  • Tax on Social Security: No
  • Retirement income taxed: No
  • Annual healthcare cost: $19,500
  • Annual homemaker services cost: $59,488
  • Annual home health aide cost: $59,488
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UFPpU_0ggtxUG700

9. Harrison, Arkansas

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 22%
  • Average home price: $152,728
  • Annual expenditures: $15,787.52
  • Violent crimes per 1,000 people: 21.65
  • Tax on Social Security: No
  • Retirement income taxed: Yes
  • Annual healthcare cost: $20,800
  • Annual homemaker services cost: $50,222
  • Annual home health aide cost: $50,336
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BUlO_0ggtxUG700

8. Freeport, Illinois

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 23%
  • Average home price: $106,480.33
  • Annual expenditures: $18,730.85
  • Violent crimes per 1,000 people: 20.94
  • Tax on Social Security: No
  • Retirement income taxed: No
  • Annual healthcare cost: $22,620
  • Annual homemaker services cost: $64,064
  • Annual home health aide cost: $64,064
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rqn9C_0ggtxUG700

7. Warren, Pennsylvania

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 23%
  • Average home price: $108,551.67
  • Annual expenditures: $18,252.07
  • Violent crimes per 1,000 people: 26.16
  • Tax on Social Security: No
  • Retirement income taxed: No
  • Annual healthcare cost: $19,500
  • Annual homemaker services cost: $59,488
  • Annual home health aide cost: $59,488
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SF8zK_0ggtxUG700

6. Oil City, Pennsylvania

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 23%
  • Average home price: $103,719
  • Annual expenditures: $18,045.65
  • Violent crimes per 1,000 people: 16.85
  • Tax on Social Security: No
  • Retirement income taxed: No
  • Annual healthcare cost: $19,500
  • Annual homemaker services cost: $59,488
  • Annual home health aide cost: $59,488
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GIgbQ_0ggtxUG700

5. Johnstown, Pennsylvania

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 23%
  • Average home price: $100,759
  • Annual expenditures: $15,613.34
  • Violent crimes per 1,000 people: 52.96
  • Tax on Social Security: No
  • Retirement income taxed: No
  • Annual healthcare cost: $19,500
  • Annual homemaker services cost: $59,488
  • Annual home health aide cost: $59,488
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yHAhe_0ggtxUG700

4. Martinsville, Virginia

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 23%
  • Average home price: $98,798.67
  • Annual expenditures: $17,654.86
  • Violent crimes per 1,000 people: 28.4
  • Tax on Social Security: No
  • Retirement income taxed: Yes
  • Annual healthcare cost: $20,280
  • Annual homemaker services cost: $57,200
  • Annual home health aide cost: $57,200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YrziO_0ggtxUG700

3. Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 22%
  • Average home price: $92,265.67
  • Annual expenditures: $17,608.51
  • Violent crimes per 1,000 people: 49.05
  • Tax on Social Security: No
  • Retirement income taxed: Yes
  • Annual healthcare cost: $14,365
  • Annual homemaker services cost: $52,624
  • Annual home health aide cost: $52,624
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XAaQl_0ggtxUG700

2. Weirton, West Virginia

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 22%
  • Average home price: $105,358
  • Annual expenditures: $17,458.56
  • Violent crimes per 1,000 people: 1.88
  • Tax on Social Security: Yes
  • Retirement income taxed: Yes
  • Annual healthcare cost: $13,000
  • Annual homemaker services cost: $42,328
  • Annual home health aide cost: $42,900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0te5X7_0ggtxUG700

1. Bluefield, West Virginia

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 22%
  • Average home price: $94,766
  • Annual expenditures: $17,737.75
  • Violent crimes per 1,000 people: 16.77
  • Tax on Social Security: Yes
  • Retirement income taxed: Yes
  • Annual healthcare cost: $13,000
  • Annual homemaker services cost: $42,328
  • Annual home health aide cost: $42,900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kW1YH_0ggtxUG700

10 Worst Places To Retire With No Savings

These 10 places are not such great cities to retire if you have no savings. Most of these cities have home prices that range from $400,000 on the low side to almost $900,000 on the high end. While many of these cities do not tax Social Security benefits, most of them do tax retirement income.

Additionally, the safety in these cities varies wildly, and the annual costs of services and expenditures remain on the high end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KlxCV_0ggtxUG700

10. Medford, Oregon

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 22%
  • Average home price: $431,182
  • Annual expenditures: $18,270.07
  • Violent crimes per 1,000 people: 46.88
  • Tax on Social Security: No
  • Retirement income taxed: Yes
  • Annual healthcare cost: $31,850
  • Annual homemaker services cost: $72,072
  • Annual home health aide cost: $73,216
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QktuH_0ggtxUG700

9. Brookings, Oregon

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 34%
  • Average home price: $427,599.67
  • Annual expenditures: $17,650.96
  • Violent crimes per 1,000 people: 18.53
  • Tax on Social Security: No
  • Retirement income taxed: Yes
  • Annual healthcare cost: $31,850
  • Annual homemaker services cost: $72,072
  • Annual home health aide cost: $73,216
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QtT68_0ggtxUG700

8. Grants Pass, Oregon

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 26%
  • Average home price: $415,667.33
  • Annual expenditures: $18,701.72
  • Violent crimes per 1,000 people: 33.45
  • Tax on Social Security: No
  • Retirement income taxed: Yes
  • Annual healthcare cost: $31,850
  • Annual homemaker services cost: $72,072
  • Annual home health aide cost: $73,216
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCSI0_0ggtxUG700

7. Fredericksburg, Texas

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 29%
  • Average home price: $467,014
  • Annual expenditures: $17,425.40
  • Violent crimes per 1,000 people: 10.94
  • Tax on Social Security: No
  • Retirement income taxed: No
  • Annual healthcare cost: $9,230
  • Annual homemaker services cost: $54,912
  • Annual home health aide cost: $54,912
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30eHcO_0ggtxUG700

6. Laconia, New Hampshire

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 22%
  • Average home price: $405,711.33
  • Annual expenditures: $18,648.20
  • Violent crimes per 1,000 people: 30.7
  • Tax on Social Security: No
  • Retirement income taxed: No
  • Annual healthcare cost: $22,100
  • Annual homemaker services cost: $72,072
  • Annual home health aide cost: $74,360
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PTzyI_0ggtxUG700

5. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 26%
  • Average home price: $450,442.33
  • Annual expenditures: $17,723.20
  • Violent crimes per 1,000 people: 23.18
  • Tax on Social Security: No
  • Retirement income taxed: Yes
  • Annual healthcare cost: $16,900
  • Annual homemaker services cost: $53,196
  • Annual home health aide cost: $53,768
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BHQqw_0ggtxUG700

4. Sonora, California

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 26%
  • Average home price: $400,879
  • Annual expenditures: $17,497.90
  • Violent crimes per 1,000 people: 60.36
  • Tax on Social Security: No
  • Retirement income taxed: Yes
  • Annual healthcare cost: $22,100
  • Annual homemaker services cost: $73,216
  • Annual home health aide cost: $73,216
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ed2n_0ggtxUG700

3. North Port, Florida

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 32%
  • Average home price: $436,056
  • Annual expenditures: $18,483.37
  • Violent crimes per 1,000 people: 11.66
  • Tax on Social Security: No
  • Retirement income taxed: No
  • Annual healthcare cost: $18,200
  • Annual homemaker services cost: $57,200
  • Annual home health aide cost: $57,200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ncVL_0ggtxUG700

2. Easton, Maryland

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 29%
  • Average home price: $418,056.67
  • Annual expenditures: $17,066.98
  • Violent crimes per 1,000 people: 18.77
  • Tax on Social Security: No
  • Retirement income taxed: Yes
  • Annual healthcare cost: $23,140
  • Annual homemaker services cost: $61,776
  • Annual home health aide cost: $61,776
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tAPnE_0ggtxUG700

1. Montrose, California

  • Percentage of population 65 and older: 24%
  • Average home price: $385,110.33
  • Annual expenditures: $16,015.42
  • Violent crimes per 1,000 people: 32.87
  • Tax on Social Security: Yes
  • Retirement income taxed: Yes
  • Annual healthcare cost: $23,400
  • Annual homemaker services cost: $76,648
  • Annual home health aide cost: $76,648

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first found (1) the 100 towns or cities with the highest percentage of its population aged 65 years and older, as sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau 2020 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates analyzed those 100 cities across the following factors: (2) violent and property crimes per 1,000 residents, sourced from NeighborhoodScout; (3) the average 2022 median list price of a single family home in each city, as sourced from Zillow. GOBankingRates then took the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey's 2020 annual expenditures for consumers 65 years and older for Groceries ("food at home"), Healthcare, Utilities ("utilities, fuels and public services"), and Transportation (gas, other fuels & motor oils" + " other vehicle expenses"). These annual expenditures were then factored out for each city using Sperling's Best Places Cost of Living Indices and combined to give a (4) total annual Cost of Living Expenditure for each city; (5) taxes on Social Security benefits and (6) retirement income, sourced from AARP. (7) The annual cost of an adult day health care service on the state level, (8) the annual cost of homemaker services on the state level, and (9) the annual cost of a home health aide on the state level were all sourced from Genworth's annual Cost of Care Survey. These nine factors were then compiled and scored, with a lower score being better. All research was conducted and up to date on May 4, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Best (and Worst) Places To Retire If You Have No Savings

Comments / 0

Related
Dayana Sabatin

17 States Are Sending Out Inflation Relief Checks

Inflation reached an all-time peak in June (9.1%), which is the highest it’s been in 40 years. Gas prices, groceries, as well as other living expenses have continuously been increasing throughout 2022, and many states have been responding to this by providing inflation-relief checks to their residents.
Motley Fool

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
CONNECTICUT STATE
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
VIRGINIA STATE
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
CBS News

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
AUSTIN, TX
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
204K+
Followers
14K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy