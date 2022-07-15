ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden becomes 1st US president to fly directly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, signaling warming ties amid Iran threat (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Biden was the 1st US president to fly directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia)

 3 days ago

AFP

Iran hosts Putin, Erdogan for talks overshadowed by Ukraine war

Iran's president will host his Russian and Turkish counterparts on Tuesday for talks on the Syrian war in a three-way summit overshadowed by fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The summit is the first hosted by Iran's ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi since he took office last year, and the second trip abroad by Russia's Vladimir Putin since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February.
POLITICS
#Iran#Israel#Jeddah#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
TheConversationAU

3 lessons from Australia's ‘climate wars’ and how we can finally achieve better climate policy

Last week, two influential environmental groups warned the Greens not to stymie progress on Australia’s climate policy. In an unusual intervention, Greenpeace and the Australian Conservation Foundation urged the Greens to “play a constructive role” with Labor or risk being blamed for holding climate policy back. The groups want the Greens to back Labor’s policy for a 43% cut in emissions by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050 – then to push for more ambitious targets later. But Greens leader Adam Bandt has described Labor’s policy as “weak” and the party has the numbers to block Labor’s bill in the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Sri Lankan lawmakers prepare to vote on new president

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The leader of Sri Lanka’s main opposition party withdrew his candidacy for president on Tuesday, throwing his support to another contender as lawmakers prepared to choose a successor to the ousted leader who fled the country last week. Sajith Premadasa, leader of the main opposition party, said he would back former government minister and spokesman Dullas Alahapperuma, who was nominated Tuesday by a breakaway faction of the ruling coalition. “For the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish I hereby withdraw my candidacy for the position of president,” Premadasa said in a Twitter post. He continued, “and our alliance and our opposition partners will work hard towards making @DullasOfficial victorious,” it said.
ELECTIONS
