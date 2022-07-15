Biden becomes 1st US president to fly directly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, signaling warming ties amid Iran threat (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Biden was the 1st US president to fly directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia)
Biden becomes 1st US president to fly directly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia , signaling warming ties amid Iran threat (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Biden was the 1st US president to fly directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia).
Comments / 0