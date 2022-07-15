Biden becomes 1st US president to fly directly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia , signaling warming ties amid Iran threat (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Biden was the 1st US president to fly directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia).

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The leader of Sri Lanka’s main opposition party withdrew his candidacy for president on Tuesday, throwing his support to another contender as lawmakers prepared to choose a successor to the ousted leader who fled the country last week. Sajith Premadasa, leader of the main opposition party, said he would back former government minister and spokesman Dullas Alahapperuma, who was nominated Tuesday by a breakaway faction of the ruling coalition. “For the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish I hereby withdraw my candidacy for the position of president,” Premadasa said in a Twitter post. He continued, “and our alliance and our opposition partners will work hard towards making @DullasOfficial victorious,” it said.

