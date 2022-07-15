ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island couples on the rocks after ‘nightmare’ movie night

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The next episode of Love Island will put the existing couples’ relationships to the ultimate test.

With weeks of the series left to go, producers have decided now is the right time to drop “movie night”.

This episode, which is a favourite among viewers, sees the contestants watch clips of their partners’ behaviour away from them in the villa.

After a particularly dramatic Casa Amor, which saw Davide, Ekin-Su and Dami flirting with other people, fans have been anticipating fireworks to follow this episode whenever it drops.

The contestants know they should be worried, with the preview of the episode, which is airing Friday (15 July), seeing them express concern over what will be shown.

Dami can be heard saying: “movie night tonight is going to be some serious, horrific stuff. Personally, I know I am starring in this movie.

Meanewhile, Ekin-Su reassures Davide, with whom she’s coupled up: “If we pass this we’re fine.”

However, she’s not entirely confident, adding: ‘Literally, my worst nightmare has arrived.”

In the preview, every couple seems to be shocked by what they see, with Luca, Indiyah and Davide acting particularly unimpressed with the actions of Gemma, Dami and Ekin-Su, respectively.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes are available to watch the following morning on BritBox.

The Independent

The Independent

