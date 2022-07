A very unique Northern Colorado staple is about to be a done deal forever. The Swetsville Zoo which is in Timnath right off Harmony a little East of I-25 has been sold. The random and unique spot that confused me a bit when I first saw it was a really neat spot to walk through for free and explore a world of art created by Bill Swets that featured dinosaurs, cars, space ships, and giant bugs all welded together by Mr. Swets himself.

TIMNATH, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO