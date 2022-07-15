Ellington U11baseball reaches sectional final; Windsor U10 softball wins

The Ellington U-11 Little League All-Stars will play for the Section 4 championship Saturday.

Viswa Patchala drove in three runs and Eli DeLassus added two hits and two RBIs as Ellington hammered Putnam/Woodstock 11-1 in four innings Thursday at Pesci Park in Windsor Locks.

Putnam/Woodstock (0-1) takes on Coventry (0-1) today at 6 p.m. in the final game of round-robin play. The winner will play for the title Saturday. Ellington beat Coventry 19-0 in three innings on Wednesday.

Bryce Albert, Kam Allyn, Liam Cain, Logan Cain, and Jamie Dorval each drove in a run for Ellington. Tyler Voiland had two hits.

Albert earned the victory. He allowed one run on two hits while striking out four and walking two in 1Î innings.

U-10 softball

WINDSOR 3, COVENTRY 2. Windsor scored in the bottom of the sixth to break a 2-all tie and top Coventry in the opening game of the Section 4 tournament at Welch Park in Windsor.

Windsor (1-0) takes on District 12 representative Killingly today at 6 p.m. at Welch Park. A win would assure the District 8 champions a spot in Sunday’s sectional final.

Coventry (0-1), the District 11 champ, faces the District 12 winner Saturday at 4 p.m. and must win to have a chance to play on Sunday.

Windsor scored two runs in the fifth to take a 2-0 lead. But Coventry answered with two runs in the top of the sixth, setting the stage for Windsor’s rally.

Natalie House earned the victory. She allowed two runs on three hits while striking out 15.

Kaitlyn Dobler had two singles and three stolen bases for Windsor.

Addie Byam had a RBI double for Coventry. Annika Klopfer added two singles.