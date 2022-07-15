Police: SF man was making $500K a year by selling stolen retail goods

The man suspected of shooting a Mountain View police officer at close range in the early morning hours of July 16 has been safely apprehended. Jeffrey Choy, 33, of Stockton, was arrested by US Marshals in conjunction with Mountain View police detectives after a short foot pursuit in Fremont on Sunday, July 17, shortly before noon. Choy was the primary and only suspect wanted in connection with the early morning shooting of a Mountain View patrol officer, who had pulled Choy over in his vehicle while our officer was working an overtime shift specifically to conduct DUI enforcement. Within seconds of pulling the vehicle over, our officer was shot by Choy. Choy then drove a short distance away, crashed his car, and ran away from the scene. An extensive, methodical search of the area was conducted, but he was not located.

