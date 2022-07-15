ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: SF man was making $500K a year by selling stolen retail goods

By Amy Graff
SFGate
 3 days ago
A San Francisco fencing operation that dealt in over-the-counter medication and personal care products was shut down when police arrested a 38-year-old suspect on July 13, the San Francisco Police Department said in a news release Thursday. Police said that a four-month-long investigation based on...

TheAlmanac

Man gets 40-year prison sentence for mailing bombs as revenge against law enforcement

A man received a 40-year prison sentence for mailing bombs intended to kill or injure Bay Area law enforcement officers in acts of revenge, federal prosecutors said Thursday. In the fall of 2017, Oakland resident Ross Laverty, 61, mailed two improvised explosive devices. One was sent an East Palo Alto man with the same name as one of his targets and another to an Alameda police officer who arrested Laverty in 2013, according to prosecutors.
ALAMEDA, CA
The Associated Press

Man arrested in bomb threat that led to airport evacuation

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An Oakland man was arrested for allegedly reporting a false bomb threat over the weekend, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of people from the San Francisco International Airport’s international terminal, police said Monday. Terry Addison, 53, was charged with reporting a false bomb threat and malicious report of a false bomb threat, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement. Addison was booked into jail in San Mateo County, where the airport is located. It was not immediately known if Addison has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. San Mateo County prosecutors did not immediately return an email seeking comment. The bomb threat was reported Friday night, and authorities discovered a suspicious package, authorities said. Investigators at the airport “deemed the item possibly incendiary.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland man pleads guilty in burglary that led to gun battle

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — An Oakland man pleaded guilty Friday in a federal courtroom in San Francisco to a 2017 burglary of a marijuana grow warehouse in Richmond, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and other federal officials. In the plea agreement reached with 25-year-old Joevonne Ralls, he admitted that he […]
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Man arrested in shooting of Northern California officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — A central California man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and wounding a San Francisco Bay Area police officer during a traffic stop over the weekend, authorities said. Jeffrey Choy, 33, of Stockton, was arrested Sunday by U.S. Marshals agents and Mountain View...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Milton Street
Suspect Arrested in Connection With Shooting that Wounded Mountain View Police Officer

The man suspected of shooting a Mountain View police officer at close range in the early morning hours of July 16 has been safely apprehended. Jeffrey Choy, 33, of Stockton, was arrested by US Marshals in conjunction with Mountain View police detectives after a short foot pursuit in Fremont on Sunday, July 17, shortly before noon. Choy was the primary and only suspect wanted in connection with the early morning shooting of a Mountain View patrol officer, who had pulled Choy over in his vehicle while our officer was working an overtime shift specifically to conduct DUI enforcement. Within seconds of pulling the vehicle over, our officer was shot by Choy. Choy then drove a short distance away, crashed his car, and ran away from the scene. An extensive, methodical search of the area was conducted, but he was not located.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
SFGate

Shooting Injures 1 Critically Saturday Evening

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) One man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Saturday evening in San Francisco, police said Monday. The shooting was reported at 7:42 p.m. at Sixth and Jessie streets, two blocks east of Market Street. Police said the suspect walked up to two men and started shooting, according...
KTVU FOX 2

Millions of dollars worth of jewelry stolen from armored truck traveling from San Mateo to Southern California

A jewelry show traveling from the Bay Area to Southern California was interrupted when an estimated $150 million dollars worth of jewelry was stolen from an armored truck. According to KPIX, the jewelry was loaded into a Brink's vehicle last Sunday after being shown at the San Mateo Event Center, by the next morning, about 24 lockers belonging to about 18 vendors were gone. The gems – some of which were sapphire and 19-karat yellow gold – were going to be showcased at the International Gem and Jewelry Show in Pasadena, a direct-to-consumer jewelry show that sells loose gems, watches, and accessories.
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man attacked at Hillsdale CalTrain Station left with lacerations

SAN MATEO, Calif. - San Mateo County Sheriff's Transit Office is looking for a man who attacked another male victim at the Hillsdale CalTrain Station in San Mateo on Saturday. Officials responded to a report of a physical altercation at approximately 2:41 p.m. that left a man wounded. The victim was transported to a local hospital with lacerations to his head and face.
SAN MATEO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Police Say Human Trafficker William Ross Sentenced to 12 Years

In August 2019 the Brentwood Police Department responded to a call regarding a welfare check of a woman who was recently involved in a physical altercation with then 38-year old William ROSS (of Brentwood). Early on in the investigation our patrol officers noticed several signs that the woman was a...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4

Non-profit leader in San Francisco recovering after brutal attack

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The director of a nonprofit organization in San Francisco’s Fillmore District was beaten and assaulted on Friday right outside of the nonprofit’s building, the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center. The victim, James Spingola, apparently asked two men camped out outside of the center’s front doors to move.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose hit and run leaves one dead

(KRON) — Officers from the San Jose Police Department responded to a hit and run incident that left a pedestrian dead on Sunday night, according to a tweet from the department. The incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Story Road and Kollmar Drive. The vehicle struck a pedestrian that was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Search continues for suspect in deadly Livermore bowling alley shooting

LIVERMORE (CBS SF)  -- Police in Livermore are continuing their search Sunday for a suspect who opened fire in a Livermore bowling alley bar Saturday night, leaving one person dead and two others hospitalized.Livermore police told KPIX there was no new information to release regarding the fatal shooting as of late Sunday morning. Any additional updates would be posted to the department's social media, authorities said.Police said an altercation at the bar located inside the bowling alley bar led to the deadly shooting. The two surviving shooting victims remain hospitalized in stable condition.Livermore police spokesman Sgt. Steve Goard said the...
SFGate

Monday Morning News Roundup

The Oakland Police Department is encouraging people to avoid the Port of Oakland and surrounding areas on Monday, July 18, due to possibly large demonstrations scheduled for the area through Wednesday. Police say they anticipate heavy traffic and congested roadways. U.S. Marshals arrested the man Mountain View police believe shot...
OAKLAND, CA
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

