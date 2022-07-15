Martin announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff

HAMMOND---The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office will soon complete a triennial review required to retain its status as a fully accredited agency, a highly prized distinction that the department has maintained since its initial accreditation in 2011. This voluntary process of obtaining accreditation imparts upon the agency a national recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.
Longtime Livingston Parish Educator and Albany resident Steve Link has announced his candidacy for Livingston Parish School Board District 9. “For thirty years, I have been in the classroom as a teacher or administrator, and I know firsthand how we can help our students succeed,” said Link. “I am ready to work for the students and families in Albany and the eastside of Livingston Parish to improve our educational capabilities. I am committed and invested in the Albany Community.”
Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller was on hand this week to welcome more than two dozen Tour Operators from around the country who visited our parish with plans to bring back even more visitors later this year. Miller also discusses a number of local road projects, including the new Wadesboro Road bridge, which will begin work starting on Monday. Get more local news and videos at AN17.com.
NEW ORLEANS – Karen Carter Peterson pushed for the Louisiana Democratic Party to award a contract worth tens of thousands of dollars to a New Orleans political consulting firm just a few weeks before the 2019 primary election for governor. That’s according to the state party’s executive director at the time, who says he questioned Peterson, then the party chair, before learning Gov. John Bel Edwards’ campaign was OK with the deal.
A woman killed in a hit-and-run on U.S. 190 near Covington Sunday morning has been identified as Amanda Rose Hyneman, 33, of Pearl River, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office said. Louisiana State Police said the hit-and-run happened at about 2:30 a.m. near Judge Tanner Boulevard. Police said the woman...
HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a teenager that has been missing for ten days. TPSO says 16-year-old Breanna “McFarland was last seen wearing a black top, black blue jeans shorts and a blue jean jacket.”. The last time anyone...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man will be spending years in prison after police found a gun in his car during a stop on the side of the road, prosecutors report. Alvin Porterie, Jr., 51, of Port Allen, was recently sentenced to 15 years behind bars by U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick. After submitting a guilty plea, Porterie, Jr., was convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that COI MORRIS, age 25, of New Orleans, Louisiana was indicted on July 14, 2022 for embezzling the mail. According to documents filed in federal court, COI MORRIS was employed by the United States Postal Service as a mail handler at the processing center in New Orleans when he was apprehended stealing the content of mail items he was entrusted to handle for the Postal Service.
For now I’m ready to be offered, and the time of departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them that also love his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:6-8.
Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the last residential subdivision preliminary plat considered (and approved) by Ascension Planning Commission, a nine-month subdivision moratorium taking effect the next day (July 15, 2021). Thursday also saw Livingston Parish Council consider, then defer Valere Subdivision, a 689-lot preliminary plat proposed for French Settlement, back to its Planning Commission. With tightening road and drainage regulations in Ascension, developers seemed to have looked east to Livingston which only recently began considering implementation of zoning/development laws.
LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — A traffic stop on Saturday night led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer. Police are describing the suspect as a “high-level” drug dealer. On the night of July 16, Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of N. 18th Street and Beulah Street, in Lacombe. Police say a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of:
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,573 new cases and 2 new deaths on Friday, July 15, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,345,313 and the total number of deaths to 17,474. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may...
Trina Scott Edwards, the third wife of the late Gov. Edwin Edwards, reflected on the life and legacy of the longtime Louisiana politician in a WRKF Baton Rouge public radio interview on July 12. Known for his colorful personality, the former four-term governor passed away July 12, 2021 at the...
B.G. has once again been denied an early release from prison. VladTV notes U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan of New Orleans denied the handwritten letter for a compassionate release. B.G.’s letter was supported by Birdman and more. In his letter, B.G. attempted to suggest COVID-19 as a reason for his release.
Ida Brumfield Cyprian was born on September 2, 1936 to the late Monroe and Beulah Garret Brumfield in Folsom, Louisiana. She was one of 15 children. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert Cyprian, Sr., and the loving mother of 7 children, 3 whom preceded her in death.
A street dedication took place Thursday morning on East Eighth Street in Bogalusa, honoring the late Mr. McClurie Sampson Sr. Friends, family and city officials came to celebrate the honorary street sign dedicated to Sampson, and Mayor Wendy Perrette presented the family with a proclamation. Shown above are, left to...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were notified about a missing adult female on the evening of Thursday, July 14, near Tickfaw Acres Rd. Lee Ann Collette, 70-years-old, is the woman who was found and identified as deceased. “Working with this woman’s family, we learned...
LACOMBE---St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has positively identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run incident over the weekend. An autopsy will be performed today on Amanda Rose Hyneman, 33, whose last known address was on College Street in Slidell. Hyneman was apparently struck by a vehicle on Hwy....
When it comes to history, the Great State of Louisiana is loaded. Not that it's a competition, but the Sportsman's Paradise's first settlement was founded way back in 1699 - and in the time between then and now, a lot has happened here. Trying to decide just which spot in...
