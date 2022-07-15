ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Franklin Man Scammed Out of $3,500

By Jacob Deemer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was recently scammed out of $3,500.00. According to Franklin-based State Police, a known 67-year-old Franklin man...

YourErie

State Police continue to search for endangered missing woman

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police continue to search for a missing woman who is believed to be endangered. According to State Police, an active search is still underway for Candice Caffas, 34. Caffas was last seen on July 15 around 10 p.m. walking on Mount Pleasant Road in Meadville, Crawford County. Caffas is 34 years […]
MEADVILLE, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Thefts in Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police responded to a residence along State Highway 157, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, to speak with a known victim about a possible theft around 9:12 p.m. on June 22. Specific details on the...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania motorcyclist arrested for leading State Police on high speed chase

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 25-year-old motorcyclist is in the Erie County Prison after leading police on a high speed chase early Sunday morning. Pennsylvania State Police report Brian McClelland, 25, of Springboro was heading north on Route 89 in Venango Township on Sunday, July 17 around 3:30 a.m. when troopers noticed a tail light on the bike was out. Troopers reportedly matched the description of his motorcycle with one that was involved in a pursuit with Union City Police earlier that night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Sandycreek Twp#State Police#Eyt Media Group Inc#Local News
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Butler County worker accused of buying $31K in gift cards on company tab

A former employee of an Allegheny County landscaping contractor is accused of using his employer’s credit cards to buy $31,351 in gift cards for himself between 2017-2019, according to state police. Joshua S. Carson, 36, of Butler Township in Butler County, was arraigned before Westmoreland County District Judge Jason...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police: Man Caught Attempting to Steal Vehicle in Jackson Township

JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding the attempted theft of a motor vehicle in Jackson Township, Mercer County. According to Mercer-based State Police, a known 47-year-old male victim, of Jackson Center, reported 36-year-old James Roberson, of Buffalo, NY, was attempting to steal his 2008 Lincoln Continental around 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12.
WKBN

2 arrested, accused of attack on woman in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were arrested and accused of attacking a 63-year-old woman inside her Niles home. The incident happened July 8 at about 4:30 a.m. at a house in the 800 block of Park Ave. but wasn’t reported by the victim until July 15, according to a police report.
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man accused of causing disturbance at CCJ

A Jamestown man is facing a felony charge after an incident at the Chautauqua County Jail earlier this month. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Winfred Clark allegedly caused a disturbance on Sunday, July 10 by covering himself in bodily fluids and coming in contact with several jail employees. Clark has been charged with aggravated assault of an employee by an inmate, a class E felony. He was scheduled for centralized arraignment on the charge.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WKBN

OSP helicopter helps YPD catch man in stolen car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a helicopter from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Friday helped police catch a man who they say had drugs and a gun in his car on the East Side. Malik Marrow, 24, of Dickson Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Police issue missing endangered advisory for missing Meadville woman

Several agencies have been searching south of Meadville for a missing woman that State Police say may be in danger. Police have issued a missing endangered person advisory for 34-year-old Candice Caffas of Meadville. The search focused along French Creek in West Mead and Union Townships on Saturday. She was...
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Multiple Northwest Pa. agencies search for missing person

Multiple agencies are searching for Candice Caffas in Meadville, along French Creek in West Mead and Union Townships. According to state police, Caffas, 34, was last seen at 3 a.m. Saturday morning at her residence in Union Twp. in Crawford Co. Caffas is 95 pounds, 4’9, with green eyes and was last seen wearing a […]
WKBN

Couple cited after large pig removed from home

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- A couple from Campbell was cited after a large pig was removed from their home. On April 29, Campbell police were made aware that Cortney Kline had a large pig living in her basement on Chambers Street. Police were able to confirm that Kline did have a...
chautauquatoday.com

Brocton-Area Woman Charged After Incidents in Town of Portland

A Brocton-area woman is facing a host of charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies investigated a pair of incidents this weekend on Ellicott Road in the Town of Portland. Deputies responded to a reported altercation shortly after 11:00 PM Saturday and found that 33-year-old Cassie Dash allegedly made threats of physical harm and obstructed someone's breathing, with those alleged actions occurring in the presence of a child under the age of 17. Then shortly after 10:00 AM Sunday, deputies and State Police were called to a report of a disturbance. An investigation into that incident determined that Dash allegedly shoved another person and had unwanted physical contact with that person, who was a protected party with a valid order of protection against her. Dash was charged with 2nd-degree aggravated harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, and endangering the welfare of a child from the Saturday night altercation, and she was additionally charged with 2nd-degree harassment and 2nd-degree criminal contempt from the Sunday morning disturbance. Dash was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
BROCTON, NY
YourErie

Family of missing 34-year-old asking for help

After three days, crews continue to search for a missing woman in Crawford County. The mother of 34-year-old Candice Caffas said her daughter has disabilities and is not safe without supervision. “We’re very concerned. She’s never been gone like this.” That’s Carrol Caffas. She’s worried about her missing daughter who has special needs. Early Saturday […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Police Charge Treasure Lake Stabbing Victim with Aggravated Assault

DUBOIS, Pa. – The victim in a stabbing case that occurred in Treasure Lake on July 1 is now also facing charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Joseph J. Brody Jr., 51, of Loyalhanna, has been charged by Sandy Township police with aggravated assault, two...
DUBOIS, PA
YourErie

Car crashes into Erie apartment

A car crashed into an apartment Saturday morning leaving quite a mess. This happened around 10 a.m. in the 2900 block of Pine Avenue. According to police, there was one person inside the house who was not injured. The driver was also not hurt. Authorities say the city will take action to repair the property […]
ERIE, PA
wbut.com

Two Injured In Motorcycle Crash On Rt. 422

Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Summit Township. The accident happened Saturday evening around 8:15 p.m. on Route 422 East. State police say 40-year-old Nathan Book of Slippery Rock was using an exit lane when he lost control of his motorcycle. Book and his passenger 40-year-old Katrina Book of Butler were both thrown off the bike and suffered injuries.
BUTLER, PA

