Man suspected of stabbing security guard in neck at UES Chase Bank arrested

By Adam Warner, Juliet Papa, Curtis Brodner
 3 days ago
Video shows the victim being rushed out of the Chase Bank at E. 86th Street and Second Avenue on the Upper East Side Friday morning. Photo credit Citizen App

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- Police arrested a 34-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly critically injuring a private security guard by stabbing him in the neck at an Upper East Side Chase Bank on Friday morning.

The guard was working at the Chase at 244 E. 86th St. when a dispute erupted around 9:05 a.m. between a man and a bank teller.

Police believe Jorge Santiago was upset that he wasn't allowed in before the bank opened, and then became enraged when he returned later and was told the services he needed had to be performed online.

The guard came over to see what was going on, and the man stabbed him in the neck before fleeing the area on foot, police said.

EMS rushed the guard to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition. He was out of surgery by the afternoon and in critical but stable condition.

Police arrested Santiago around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for attempted murder.

An anonymous source told the New York Post that Santiago had two knives on him when he was arrested, though it's unclear if those weapons were used during the stabbing.

He faces charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Photo credit 1010 WINS

