ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The CDC’s latest COVID community level of Illinois shows that, in the last week, the state has undergone a complete reversal in COVID levels per county. Last week’s map showed the state was improving: from the July 3 to July 10, the number of counties listed as having a low level of transmission increased from 21 to 31. Just one week later, that number has shrunk to just eight scattered throughout the state.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO