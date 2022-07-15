ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US retail sales zoom higher in June despite high prices

By Heather SCOTT, Stefani Reynolds
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yyq9W_0ggqsFsC00
Resilient American consumers continued to open their wallets to buy furniture, electronics and cars in June amid surging prices /AFP/File

US retail sales shot up in June amid the ongoing surge in prices, according to new data Friday that spelled more bad news for the Federal Reserve as it struggles to rein in rampant inflation.

The data showed that after pausing in May, American consumers last month were still eating out and buying furniture and cars, even amid the fastest inflation in more than four decades.

That poses a challenge for the US central bank, which has been hoping to see more decisive signs that its aggressive interest rate hikes were starting to take the economy off the boil and tamp down high prices.

Increased costs for gas, food and housing have squeezed American families and heaped pressure on President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings have taken a battering from the relentless rise in prices and fears of recession.

While inflation was already picking up speed last year as the world's largest economy emerged from the pandemic and demand outstripped supply, the price surge worsened in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has led to increased costs for energy and food.

Meanwhile, the US manufacturing sector, which has struggled with global pandemic supply constraints, saw output drop again in June, according to new Fed data Friday.

But consumers appear to be feeling a bit better about the current state of the economy, according to a new survey, defying expectations of a continued slump.

- Back with a vengeance -

After total retail sales dipped 0.1 percent in May, they recovered with a vengeance last month, climbing one percent to $680.6 billion, the Commerce Department said.

Record gas prices at the pump in June were a major factor, boosting sales at gasoline stations 3.6 percent in the month, and an eye-watering 49.1 percent over the past year, the report said.

But the data showed increases were widespread, and sales were still up 0.7 percent even when gasoline is removed from the calculation.

As inflation picked up speed, the Fed started raising the benchmark borrowing rate in March, and last month increased it by 0.75 percentage point, the biggest hike in nearly 30 years.

But talk has now shifted to the possibility of a massive, full-point increase later this month, and higher borrowing costs have raised fears that the Fed's efforts could push the economy into recession.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday said he could favor the mega step -- which would be the biggest such move in four decades -- if there were no signs of cooling in the retail sales data and the new home sales report due out in two weeks.

In other data, manufacturing output fell 0.5 percent in June, the second consecutive drop, which led to decline overall industrial production, according to the Fed.

But the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index rose unexpectedly rose by 2.2 percent in July to a still-low 51.1, amid a big jump in feelings about the current situation, but another dip in the expectations index.

The preliminary reading showed current assessments of personal finances continued to deteriorate, reaching its lowest point since 2011, survey director Joanne Hsu said, noting a worrying trend of shoppers buying now to get ahead of price increases.

- Mega rate hike in play -

The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee is due to meet July 26-27 to debate the next move in its war on inflation.

Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics said the strong sales data "keeps the Fed in an aggressive policy tightening mode -- the debate at the July FOMC meeting will be between a 75bps or 100bps rate hike."

High prices mean Americans have to shift spending more to necessities.

Neil Saunders, Managing Director of GlobalData, noted that "consumers did not buy more stuff in June -- they bought less product but paid more for it. This is not a comfortable position."

Waller downplayed recession fears saying the very US strong job market means the Fed can slow the economy without causing a downturn or a huge increase in joblessness.

Economist Nancy Vanden Houten agreed the United States "still has a fighting chance to avoid a recession, but the pathway to a soft landing is admittedly narrowing."

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Saudi June inflation up slightly to 2.3%

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's consumer price index climbed 2.3% in June, inching back up to a pace reached in April, as prices were again pushed higher mainly by rising food costs, government data showed on Thursday.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Saunders
Person
Joe Biden
thecentersquare.com

Producer Price Index rises 11.3%, another worrying inflation marker

(The Center Square) – Producer prices soared by 11.3% in June over a year ago as consumers continue to struggle with skyrocketing prices for just about everything. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Producer Price Index data Thursday, which showed a 1.1% increase last month, contributing to a 11.3% increase in the past 12 months, “the largest increase since a record 11.6% jump in March 2022.”
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Biden Calls Inflation Report Out of Date Due to Declining Gas Prices

President Joe Biden sought to downplay a report showing higher-than-expected inflation in June, calling it “out of date” because of declining US gasoline prices. Biden called inflation “unacceptably high” in a statement but said that “today’s data does not reflect the full impact of nearly 30 days of decreases in gas prices that have reduced the price at the pump by about 40 cents since mid-June.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#American#The Federal Reserve#Russian#Fed
AOL Corp

Inflation surges 9.1% in June, most since November 1981

U.S. consumer prices in June accelerated at the fastest annual pace since November 1981. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflected a year-over-year increase of 9.1% last month, up from the prior 40-year high of 8.6% in May. Economists were expecting June's reading to show an 8.8% increase, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Gas Price
morningbrew.com

Inflation hits 9.1%, showing no signs of a peak

Less than 24 hours after James Webb delighted us with the wonders of outer space, the June inflation report brought us screeching back to Earth. US consumer prices climbed 9.1% in June from a year prior, topping expectations of an 8.8% gain. That’s the highest rate of inflation since 1981, and a sign that it still hasn’t peaked, despite our best efforts to not spend anything on Prime Day.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Retail sales rose 1 percent in June after May dip

Retail sales picked back up in June after falling in May in the face of rapid price increases, according to data released Friday by the Census Bureau. U.S. retailers, restaurants and bars made $680.6 billion in sales last month, up 1 percent from a May total of $673.9 billion. Retail sales figures are adjusted for seasonal shifts in consumer spending, but not inflation.
BUSINESS
UPI News

Mortgage demand declines as U.S. homebuyers seek less-expensive loans

July 13 (UPI) -- Fewer Americans are applying for a home mortgage and those who are buying homes are spending less, according to an industry report on Wednesday. The Mortgage Bankers Association said in its weekly update on Wednesday that overall applications fell last week by 4%. The volume was about 18% lower than it was a year ago.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Argentina and Sri Lanka Have Inflation Above 50 Percent — U.S. Eyes Double Digits

Annualized inflation in the U.S. increased 9.1 percent in June, which was the highest in decades and worse than what analysts were expecting. While a 9.1 percent inflation is hurting ordinary Americans, countries like Turkey, Argentina, and Sri Lanka are battling inflation above 50 percent. Why is inflation so high in these countries and could the U.S. also head towards double-digit inflation?
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Inflation Shows No Sign of Slowing as CPI Hits 40-Year High

With inflation still running rampant, retail apparel prices rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in June following a 0.7 percent increase in May, and were up an unadjusted 5.2 percent compared to a year earlier, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed Wednesday in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report.
BUSINESS
AFP

AFP

71K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy