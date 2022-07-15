ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia tax refund: Still haven’t seen your tax rebate? More are being sent out soon

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Still haven’t seen your state tax rebate? The state says it is sending more out soon.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced in March that most Georgians would receive up to $250 for single filers, $375 for heads of household or $500 for married couples filing jointly.

So far, more than 2.5 million refunds have been issued. That means that 90% of them have been sent out.

The special refunds started rolling out in May. The state says it will send out more by next month.

If you have not gotten the rebate, the governor’s office says it’s likely you are not eligible or those who did receive refunds through direct deposit did not notice it in their accounts.

Comments / 32

BlaQue Queen
3d ago

As much as people are going through right now... there is no way we didn't notice it... some still haven't got anything... that 90% is very questionable 🤔

Lee Vertis Brown
3d ago

God Bless You All Out-There This Morning, Or Afternoon?!!! How are you all doing? I'm doing good myself. Could someone tell me whose getting those Tax Stimulus Checks? It seems like the only People that are getting a Check are the People that are "Still Working." What about the People that are on a "Fixed" Income we're still paying Taxes too? We have to buy Food for our Families, our Households, and Gas, for our Cars also! It's not fair that we've worked so hard for all of those years, and we're being treated so unfairly! Be Blessed 🙏 🙏🙏

Mdeloris Walker
3d ago

not impressed because state is holding refunds while they collect what people don't have.this is the reason for hold up. but if you owe, they print letters weekly. this will not secure a vote if the blind is willing to see what the eyes will never show you.

