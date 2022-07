House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is looking ahead to a likely House vote Friday on a bill to codify a woman’s right to an abortion. Watch Pelosi’s remarks in the player above. The bill, known as the Women’s Health Protection Act, would bar states from from imposing restrictions on abortions that could make them more difficult or costly to obtain. The legislation is not expected to get traction in the Senate, however.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO