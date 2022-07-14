Talkback 16: New ATV law

GREENBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law is over a year old and Pennsylvania State Police said they are stepping up their efforts to make sure it is enforced. The law requires drivers to move over or slow down when they see an emergency vehicle or a disabled one. This includes moving over to a lane farther away when an emergency response driver is approaching. If this is not a possible, the law states that drivers should slow to no more than 20 mph below the posted speed limit. Officers said that many drivers are ignoring this rule.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO