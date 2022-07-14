ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Talkback 16: New ATV law

WNEP-TV 16
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this edition of Talkback 16: kids at bingo halls and...

www.wnep.com

102.5 WDVE

This Is Pennsylvania's Signature Dish

Philly cheesesteaks are, unsurprisingly, being credited as Pennsylvania's signature dish, according to FarAndWide.com. The website included the Eastern Pennsylvania favorite as the Keystone State's most signature as part of its list if the best signature food in every U.S. state. "It should come as no surprise that Pennsylvania's food of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

10 Must-See Pennsylvania Roadside Oddities

Philadelphia, PA - If you love roadside attractions, you'll want to make a day out of visiting these unique establishments. You can't go to Pennsylvania without experiencing Stinson the Dinosaur, Coffee Pot, Haines Shoe House, and Muffler Men. You'll be pleasantly surprised by what you'll find. Read on to learn more. We'll touch on each one. Listed below are a few of our favorites.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Where will Pa.’s new state parks be located?

Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources hinted one might be in the Lehigh Valley. Amid an overflow of visitors, Pennsylvania’s state parks are about to see their biggest funding boost in decades. And though mum’s the word on exactly what it means for the Lehigh Valley, outdoor enthusiasts are paying attention.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHIZ

Pennsylvania Man in 2-hour Standoff

Law enforcement from several agencies had a heavy presence in the Underwood Avenue area in Zanesville Sunday evening. The State Highway Patrol reported the incident began in Belmont County when a vehicle rear-ended a car and fled. A trooper from the Cambridge Post later saw the vehicle around 6:42pm and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania: A Paradise for Animal Lovers

Do you love animals? If so, then Pennsylvania is the place for you! The Keystone State is home to some of the most amazing parks and zoos that are perfect for animal lovers of all ages. From bears and lions to deer and horses, you can find just about any type of animal in Pennsylvania. So if you’re looking for an unforgettable animal experience, be sure to check out one of Pennsylvania’s many parks and zoos!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

The Highest Point in Pennsylvania - Exploring Mount Davis

- If you're looking for a great day trip from Philadelphia, why not explore Mount Davis. - the highest point in Pennsylvania? While not a "monolith," this forested hill is 3,213 feet high, making it the state's highest point. The mountain isn't a particularly steep mountain, but it's surrounded by lush forest, blooming pink flowers, and wild bushes. The views from the observation tower are spectacular.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Atvs#Wilkes University#Talkback Feedback
Pocono Update

Martens May Be Returning To The Pennsylvania Wilderness

The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) is considering reintroducing the American marten (Martes Americana) back into Pennsylvania woodlands. Once a common sight throughout Pennsylvania, American martens have all but disappeared from the Commonwealth in the early 1900s. Experts attribute the loss to deforestation and unregulated harvest. As part of the 2020-23 Strategic Plan, the Bureau of Wildlife Management has completed a feasibility assessment reviewing current habitat suitability, future climatic impacts, interactions with other species, and public opinion. They have deemed that reintroducing martens will cause minimal impact to other species, including predators.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania state police step up enforcement of Move Over Law

GREENBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law is over a year old and Pennsylvania State Police said they are stepping up their efforts to make sure it is enforced. The law requires drivers to move over or slow down when they see an emergency vehicle or a disabled one. This includes moving over to a lane farther away when an emergency response driver is approaching. If this is not a possible, the law states that drivers should slow to no more than 20 mph below the posted speed limit. Officers said that many drivers are ignoring this rule.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

The Pennsylvania National Guard Is Getting a Pay Raise

HARRISBURG, PA — Legislation sponsored by state Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) to increase the minimum daily pay for members of the Pennsylvania National Guard was signed into law this past week as part of the 2022-23 state budget. The language of Senator Muth’s Senate Bill 1286 was included as...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
abc27.com

Endangered Species in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission

(WHTM) – Twenty-three species are considered an endangered species in Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, you can help endangered and threatened species and declining wildlife populations recover through a variety of actions, ranging from learning more about them and making habitat improvements to reporting sightings and participating in surveys.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
102.5 WDVE

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh is the most supernatural city in Pennsylvania, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Pittsburgh was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Keystone State with 238 reported total sightings, including 17...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Pennsylvania Department of Education unveils plan to recruit and retain teachers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania educators are sounding the alarm on a crisis poised to negatively impact millions across the state. “If schools are engines of educational and economic opportunity, then educators are the conductors who keep the train moving forward and at this pivotal moment in our history, the train is dangerously close to going off the tracks," said Laura Boyce of Teach Plus.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Dept. Of Revenue Warns Of New Scam

State officials are warning business owners about a scam circulating in Pennsylvania. Jeffery Johnson is the secretary of the Department of Revenue and he says the scam involves businesses receiving threatening fraudulent letters. “The letters have the Department of Revenue’s name and logo included on them. But, of course, they...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

‘Work ‘n Camp’ program now offered at Pa. amusement resort

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvanian amusement resort is getting creative with solutions for worker shortages. Knoebels Amusement Resort announced Thursday they will be starting a Work ‘n Camp program. Employees hired in for this program will work 40-hour weeks in either ride operations or food service departments from July 31 through September 3.
ELYSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Misconceptions of 'dry drowning'

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Summer fun at the pool can turn into summer danger if a child starts to drown. “It’s definitely a scary experience but there’s a lot of adrenaline with it, so once you go in you’re just going right after the kid," said Ellie Bailey, a lifeguard at Lincolnway Pool in West Manchester Township, York County.
YORK COUNTY, PA

