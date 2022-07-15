ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Search for attempted murder suspect centers on former Ramkota Hotel

By Alysia Huck
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rC4C3_0ggq9nKI00

UPDATE: 7/15, 11:23 A.M. – SWAT has arrived on the scene at the former Ramkota Hotel.

(Video courtesy of viewer, Tara Ell)

UPDATE: 7/15, 10:30 A.M. – Bismarck Police posted on their Facebook page that there is an active scene in the 800 blk of S 3rd St. The road in that area is blocked and police are asking residents to please avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Bismarck Police told KX News that the suspect is “more than likely” inside the former Ramkota hotel on S 3rd Street.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7/14, 11:16 A.M. BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Bismarck police have issued a warning of a man wanted for attempted murder and terrorizing, and he is considered armed and dangerous,

Authorities received information on the whereabouts of James Vann, 37-years-old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48akR3_0ggq9nKI00

When police attempted to make contact with Vann, he fled the area in a vehicle and a short, high-speed chase ensued.

Officers ended the pursuit when Vann’s actions created too much risk to the general public.

Vann’s whereabouts are currently unknown and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Vann was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a large white Adidas logo on the chest, grey pants and possibly a dark-colored backpack.

He is described as an African American male, 5 ft 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police warn not to approach Vann and to contact law enforcement immediately if he is seen.

