Governor Murphy speaks with Fox News on the eve of becoming chair of the National Governors Association

A western North Carolina town has issued a boil water advisory after a major water line break led to low pressure as well as a loss of water. According to the website for the town of Blowing Rock, public works employees are trying to find the source of the problem, which was reported around 3 a.m. on Monday. The town said it's not known when the water will be restored.

BLOWING ROCK, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO