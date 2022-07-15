ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Murphy speaks with Fox News on the eve of becoming chair of the National Governors Association

Cover picture for the articleJul. 15, 2022 - 02:44 - Gov. Phil Murphy (D-New Jersey) speaks...

Fox News

Joe Manchin scorned by liberal media as he mulls stalling Biden climate agenda

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is once again the target of scorn by the liberal media over reporting that he may block President Biden's climate agenda. Reports alleged Manchin planned on opposing tax hikes and climate change subsidies as part of a spending bill. Manchin pushed back, insisting he hasn't made a decision, something he signaled will be based on July inflation numbers that will be released next month.
Fox News

Texas Gov. Abbott’s office says Biden may 'finally do his job' and secure border now that it's in his backyard

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office says President Biden may "finally do his job" and secure the southern border in crisis now that it is in his backyard. Abbott’s spokeswoman Renae Eze took aim at the Biden administration in a statement to Fox News Digital after Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser claimed on Sunday that the illegal migrants the Texas governor has been busing to her city were "tricked" into traveling.
Fox News

Greg Abbott is the 'greatest public safety threat to Texas,' claims Dem state senator

Texas State Sen. James Talarico had harsh words for his governor while appearing on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" on Monday. Talarico was invited on a panel discussing the recently released bodycam footage from a police officer at the Uvalde mass shooting. Additional reports found nearly 400 officers present at the scene but failing to act for over an hour. The footage was heavily criticized for what many considered abjectly poor behavior by the authorities.
Fox News

Betsy DeVos calls for the Department of Education to be abolished

Former education Secretary Betsy DeVos said the former department she led should be abolished. Speaking at a "Moms For Liberty" summit in Tampa, Florida, DeVos said on Saturday that the Department of Education that she once led should be abolished in order to leave education decisions to state and local boards.
Fox News

Judge Jeanine: All this social justice is 'nonsense'

Fox News co-host Judge Jeanine blasted the increasing push for social justice reform nationwide on "The Five" Monday after several attacks by recent offenders occurred in California. JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: All this social justice nonsense – and it is nonsense.The idea is that everyone should be treated equally. No, they...
Fox News

NC town posts boil-water advisory following break

A western North Carolina town has issued a boil water advisory after a major water line break led to low pressure as well as a loss of water. According to the website for the town of Blowing Rock, public works employees are trying to find the source of the problem, which was reported around 3 a.m. on Monday. The town said it's not known when the water will be restored.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
Fox News

Walmart shooting in Washington leaves 5 injured

Authorities say a customer and an employee of the Walmart in Mount Vernon, Washington, along with three 19-year-old men, were injured in a shooting inside the store. The Seattle Times reports police were called for reports of shots being fired inside the building shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. Police investigators...
