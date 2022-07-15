ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Venue cancels comedy gig by right-wing provocateur who sexually harassed AOC on Capitol steps

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uM7vJ_0ggpp70H00

A Washington DC arts centre cancelled a scheduled comedy performance by far right commentator and troll Alex Stein amid widespread outrage over his harassment of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The DC Arts Center was due to host Stein and Ross Duh Boss on Thursday night, but cancelled the “comedy” event after Stein was subject to condemnation for sexually harassing Ms Ocasio-Cortez earlier this week.

In a statement to The Independent on Friday, the arts centre said it was unable “to provide the level of security we felt would have been necessary to ensure the safety” of the event, so cancelled the gig.

The New York Democrat was walking up the steps of the US Capitol on Wednesday when she was approached by Stein, who describes himself as a “professional troll”.

“Here’s AOC, my favourite big booty Latina,” said Stein in a video. “I love you AOC, you’re my favourite. She wants to kill babies but she’s still beautiful, you look very beautiful in that dress, you look very sexy”.

After tweeting endlessly about Ms Ocasio-Cortez amid reports of their encounter, Stein added on Thursday: “Omg AOC got the DC Arts Center to Cancel my Comedy Show tonight!”

The Blaze TV contributor continued. “Full refund for the people that bought Tickets! If you still want to see me perform come to The Capitol tonight at 9:30pm!”

Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted following the incident that she “was actually walking over to deck him” and complained that a Capitol Police officer failed to step-in.

“I think the thing that was so crazy about that incident is not even that it happened but that it happened on the Capitol steps right in front of a Capitol police officer and this dude was engaged (in sexual harassment),” she said on Instagram.

“This wasn’t about a political opinion or protest or anything like that, he was engaged in very clearly sexually threatening aggressive behaviour right in front of a Capitol police officer, he wasn’t even asked to take a step back,” she said.

In a statement to The Independent, the US Capitol Police said as there was no criminal act committed by Stein, whose actions toward Ms Ocasio-Cortez were described as being “inappropriate”, there would be no charges brought.

“Last night, a man outside the US Capitol Building recorded a video of himself making crude comments to a Member of Congress,” the police department said. “The comments, although inappropriate, are not criminal.”

“In the video, the man never threatened or touched the Congresswoman. Out of an abundance of caution, our officers stopped the man and ran his information, which did not show any warrants.”

Ms Ocasio-Cortez added to reporters on Thursday that the incident was indicative of the fact that Congress “is not a place that is designed to protect women. It’s not a place ... designed to protect LGBT people”, and pointed to the conduct of some Capitol Police officers on January 6, 2021.

At least six individuals were suspended for misconduct as the Capitol came under attack by pro-Trump rioters on that day. Claims that officers helped those breaking into the building remain disputed.

In a statement to The Independent, the DC Arts Center said: “The DC Arts Center’s primary concern is the safety of our staff, artists, patrons, community, and artwork.”

“In light of recent events brought to our attention and our inability as a small non-profit to provide the level of security we felt would have been necessary to ensure the safety of both the individuals and the art inside and outside of our venue, we made the decision to cancel last night’s performance.”

The cancellation was first reported by online news outlet Latino Rebels.

Comments / 0

The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Kinzinger says Secret Service made ‘very conflicting’ statements on deleted texts

Jan 6 select committee member Adam Kinzinger has voiced concern about claims that the US Secret Service deliberately deleted texts sent on 5 and 6 January 2021 after being asked to produce them.The Department of Homeland Security recently claimed that the messages were deleted after an agency internal watchdog requested them. However, a spokesman said the Secret Service “began to reset its mobile phones to factory settings as part of a pre-planned, three-month system migration,” and that “in that process, data resident on some phones was lost”.The committee has written to the US Secret Service asking for more clarity.The...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Ted Cruz slammed for saying Supreme Court was wrong to legalise gay marriage: ‘Not on my watch’

Ted Cruz faced social media backlash for claiming on Saturday that the US Supreme Court was “clearly wrong” for legalising same-sex marriage in the landmark 2015 Obergefell v Hodges ruling.The conservative also suggested that Republican-led states would push to overturn the precedent established by the Supreme Court protecting gay marriage rights across the country, following their successful campaign to overturn Roe v Wade, which ended federal abortion rights.The Texas Republican made the comments while speaking with conservative commentator Liz Wheeler which he reshared on his Verdict + podcast on YouTube.“Obergefell, like Roe v Wade, ignored two centuries of our...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

It was no shock that state Rep. Ron Hanks and Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters handily lost their recent Republican primaries in Colorado for U.S. Senate and secretary of state.Hanks was outspent 14-to-1 by his rival. Peters, who was vying to become Colorado's top elections official, had been indicted on seven felony charges alleging she helped orchestrate a breach of her voting system's hard drive.But this past week, both candidates formally requested recounts of their primary elections from June 28, suggesting widespread irregularities seen by no one other than their own campaigns and allies.“I have reasons to believe extensive...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Prince Harry condemns the ‘rolling back of constitutional rights’ in United Nations speech

Prince Harry has criticised the “rolling back of constitutional rights” in the United States in a keynote address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday. The Duke of Sussex, 37, was watched by wife Meghan Markle as he made a thinly-veiled critique of the US Supreme Court’s decision to end abortion rights during a speech marking Nelson Mandela International Day.“The few weaponising lies and disinformation at the expense of the many,” Harry said. “And from the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States, we are witnessing...
WORLD
The Independent

Prince Harry challenges divided world to reclaim democracies

Britain’s Prince Harry challenged people everywhere Monday to adopt Nelson Mandela’s spirit of hope in today’s divided world to reclaim democracies and leave a better future for children, movingly citing the inspiration of the anti-apartheid leader on his own life and his memories of his late mother, Princess Diana.
SOCIETY
The Independent

House to vote on same-sex marriage, push back against court

The House is set to vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages, a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access has sparked concerns that other rights enjoyed by countless Americans may be in jeopardy.Tuesday's vote in the House is part political strategy setting up an election-year roll call that will force all lawmakers, Republicans and Democrats, to go on the record with their views on the high-profile social issue. It's also part of the legislative branch asserting its authority, pushing back against an aggressive court that appears intent on revisiting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Relishing prospect of martyrdom’: Steve Bannon accused of treating trial as theatre arriving for court in three shirts

Jury selection is underway in the trial of Steve Bannon, the right-wing activist and one-time adviser to former president Donald Trump, who was indicted on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the events leading up to and during the 6 January Capitol riot.Arriving for Jury selection on Monday at the E Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, DC, Mr Bannon was accused of showboating by some observers because he appeared in his customary multiple layers of clothing. Specifically, Mr Bannon wore three shirts.Senior legal affairs reporter for Politico Josh Gerstein...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Madison Cawthorn introduces bill to prevent federal funds being used to pay for abortion travel expenses

North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn may be in his final months in the US House, but the far-right firebrand isn’t going down quietly. Not satisfied with the end of federally-protected abortion rights thanks to the overturning of Roe v Wade by the Supreme Court last month, Mr Cawthorn introduced a bill last week that would prevent the federal government from using taxpayer dollars to fund travel expenses for any American seeking abortion care.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Joe Biden’s agenda is on life support

When Joe Biden returns to Washington, he may wish he had stayed in the Middle East. His foreign trip might have been rocky, but his domestic political agenda risks complete annihilation.Let’s recap. Last Wednesday, Biden’s plans were dealt a massive body blow when the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that inflation rose 9.1 per cent in the past 12 months, putting it at a 40-year high. The disastrous inflation figure was certain to scare Senator Joe Manchin, the mercurial conservative Democrat from West Virginia, who has repeatedly cited his concern about inflation as one of the major reasons for unilaterally...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

