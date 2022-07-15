ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Juvenile Justice Advisory Board Meets July 20

By Submitted by
 3 days ago

The next meeting of Los Alamos JJAB is 5:30 p.m....

County Council Work Session Tuesday July 19

The Los Alamos County Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 in person in Council Chambers at 1000 Central Ave. and virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: County Council Work Session Agenda. Find the...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Board Of Public Utilities Meets On Zoom Wednesday

The Los Alamos County Board of Public Utilities will hold a regular meeting 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 and due to COVID-19 concerns, this meeting will be conducted remotely. Members of the public can view proceedings online or attend and provide public comment via Zoom. The complete agenda packet, Zoom...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Los Alamos School Board Retreat: Wednesday July 20

The Los Alamos School Board Retreat is scheduled noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 in the Administration Offices, School Board Room at 2101 Trinity Dr. Suite V. This Meeting is open to the public but will not be on Zoom. Agenda Items:. Strategic Planning Revisions. Leased Facilities Plan Revisions.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Government
City
Los Alamos, NM
LANL Holds First-ever Disability Celebration Month

For the first time, Los Alamos National Laboratory will be observing a brand-new celebration for Laboratory employees: Disability Celebration Month. To celebrate, the public is invited to attend a social event at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at Ashley Pond Park in downtown Los Alamos. This event is organized by...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Chart 663: Los Alamos Marks 18th COVID Related Death

This chart displays the cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths in Los Alamos County versus date. New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reports the 18th death since the start of the pandemic in Los Alamos County. Source: NMDOH. Created by Eli Ben-Naim.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
RPLA Hosts CD3 Candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson July 21

The Republican Party of Los Alamos (RPLA) invites the community to attend its monthly Central Committee meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Open Door Bible Ministry, 2101 Trinity Dr. Third Congressional District candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson is scheduled to speak about her campaign and what she hopes to achieve...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
#Jjab News
Zia Credit Union Invites Residents To ‘Chip In’ For Kids

Zia Credit Union member Cory Atencio putts for a prize. He missed this time, but he still contributed to a worthwhile cause. Courtesy/Zia Credit Union. Zia Credit Union invites the community to take part in an indoor putting green contest being held at its Los Alamos and Santa Fe branches now through Aug. 19.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Kiwanis Hosts Kelly Stewart On Filmmaking In Los Alamos

Los Alamos County film liaison Kelly Stewart speaking July 12 at the Kiwanis Club. Courtesy/Kiwanis. In a presentation on July 12, Kelly Stewart, film liaison for Los Alamos County, provided Kiwanis with an insider’s viewpoint on locally made films. Stewart said that she loves movies and has been working...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Law
Politics
Kiwanis: Los Alamos Robotics Club Draws National Attention

LAHS Robotics Club members Clark Noenincks, left, and Minhtet Htoon speak July 5 at Kiwanis Club. Courtesy/Kiwanis. LAHS Robotics Club Member Andy Erickson speaks July 5 at the Kiwanis Club meeting. Courtesy/Kiwanis. By BROOKE DAVIS. KIWANIS Club of Los Alamos. Four members of the Los Alamos High School Robotics Club...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Satori Healing Infusion Center Expands To Primary Care

Satori Healing offers a variety of nutrient infusions and IV Ketamine therapy by referral. Our infusions are performed in a relaxing room with heated, zero gravity chairs and music of your choosing. The IVs are run slowly to maximize absorption. Ketamine therapy, as part of a wider mental health plan, may be useful to those lost in a constant uncontrolled stream of negative thoughts that are common in major depression, anxiety and PTSD.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Scenes: Muse Studio And Creative Space Ribbon Cutting

Los Alamos photographer Samantha D’Anna, center, snips the ribbon on her Muse Studio & Creative Space Friday afternoon at 1247 Central Ave., upstairs in suite 213. The space incorporates an open concept that can be used by any creative person but is mostly geared to photographers. The studio provides chairs, stools, backdrops, studio lights, props, etc. It can be used for anything from classes to meetings. It is available to rent by the hour, half day or full day. For more information, visit https://musestudioandcreativespace.com/ ‘I’m excited,’ D’Anna said. The Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon cutting ceremony. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Lemon Bucket Orkestra Performs In Albuquerque Aug. 3

Work has been underway since Lemon Bucket Orkestra’s festival performance at ¡Globalquerque! 2018 to bring them them back to New Mexico. ¡Globalquerque! and the City of Albuquerque present Lemon Bucket Orkestra in concert Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Guardian said Lemon Bucket Orkestra performances are “gorgeously sung and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

