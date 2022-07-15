Santa Fe City Council Approves Ordinance Limiting Debt-Based Driver’s License Suspensions
SANTA FE — The Santa Fe City Council unanimously passed a new ordinance Wednesday night that limits the widespread practice of suspending driver’s licenses when residents can’t afford to immediately pay a fine or fee. Currently, thousands of New Mexicans can’t legally drive simply because they...
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a nationwide problem the city of Santa Fe says is dealing with too – abandoned carts. “It’s a serious problem in our city,” said Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth at a Wednesday night city council meeting. It turns out to be a costly one too. According to city documents, the city of […]
Officials say a multi-faceted, multi-agency investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fatal crash Saturday night that killed four Bernalillo County first responders: Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue Specialist Matthew King. The BSCO helicopter crashed at approximately 7:20 pm Saturday night just outside of Las Vegas where its crew had been helping with a wildfire in the area, providing bucket drops and other air logistics. “I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of four New Mexicans while in the line of duty,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “These were four dedicated public servants who were doing what so many of our first responders do day in and day out: working tirelessly to serve and protect their fellow New Mexicans.” The governor’s office said state resources will be “fully available to assist the investigation.” The Albuquerque Journal reports New Mexico police and firefighters lined Interstate 25 yesterday afternoon “to pay tribute to the four first responders as their bodies were escorted” to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque—including the Santa Fe County Fire Department. “Our hearts are broke by the tragic and distressing news that we lost four of the state’s finest public servants, killed in the line of duty,” New Mexico Department of Public Safety Secretary Jason Bowie said in a statement. “It’s a sacrifice no one should have to make.”
The Los Alamos County Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 in person in Council Chambers at 1000 Central Ave. and virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: County Council Work Session Agenda. Find the...
Monday’s Top Stories Fabian Gonzales begins week two of trial in Victoria Martens killing Mathis moves on to TBT’s 33-point contest finals Where can I find fossils in New Mexico? Recovery from Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire continues 4 shot, 1 stabbed at Spanish nightclub Police: 3 people and gunman dead in Indiana mall shooting Monday’s […]
The Los Alamos County Board of Public Utilities will hold a regular meeting 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 and due to COVID-19 concerns, this meeting will be conducted remotely. Members of the public can view proceedings online or attend and provide public comment via Zoom. The complete agenda packet, Zoom...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Four New Mexico first responders lost their lives when they were working to contain the East Mesa fire near Las Vegas. KOAT has talked with Undersheriff Larry Koren several times about the work he did aiding fires in New Mexico. “I've been in, in and out...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – PNM is warning customers throughout New Mexico to be on the lookout for phone scams during the summer months. PNM is receiving reports that scammers are adding a false PNM caller ID name on their phone number to get you to answer, or they leave false call-back phone numbers so that when you return the call, you think you are calling PNM, duping you in thinking it is legitimate.
SANTA FE — The Outdoor Recreation Division (ORD) of the New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD) has announced the second cohort of high school students to graduate from New Mexico’s first paid outdoor industry internship program. The program, sponsored by ORD, is run by Future Focused Education (FFE),...
NAIOP attendees head to the Sky Room at Camps Park, where Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull and City Manager Matt Geisel talked about the park, City Hall, and the campuses nearby of UNM Health Sciences and CNM, as well as the extensive use of Campus Park. (Gary Herron/Observer) Monthly NAIOP...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is reminding people that fire season is not over yet. They say monsoon storms sparked several small fires, including one on the east side of the Atalaya Mountains, east of Santa Fe. Two engines, Santa Fe hotshots, and a helicopter were dispatched to the five-and-a-half acre fire. […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say an 8-year-old is dead after drowning at the Ohkay Owingeh Tribal Lake Sunday. Officials say Sunday around 5:45 p.m. the NMSP dive team was requested by the Ohkay Owingeh Tribal Police Department for a possible drowning. NMSP says around 10 p.m. Sunday their dive team found an […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 10th Annual Senator Michael Padilla Job Fair is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Harrison Middle School (3912 Isleta Blvd. SW). The job fair features 112 employers with over 6,200 jobs available. Jobs for almost any level of experience and skill set will be available. […]
The Los Alamos County Lodgers Tax Advisory Board is scheduled to meet at noon Tuesday, July 19. This meeting is open to the public via Zoom. Find the Agenda to this meeting here: JULY 19, 2022 Lodgers Tax Advisory Board Agenda.
The Los Alamos School Board Retreat is scheduled noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 in the Administration Offices, School Board Room at 2101 Trinity Dr. Suite V. This Meeting is open to the public but will not be on Zoom. Agenda Items:. Strategic Planning Revisions. Leased Facilities Plan Revisions.
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — 4 dead after crash of a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter near Las Vegas, New Mexico. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
It used to be the main roads are bad. Now, it’s like right in front of my house — City Manager Matt Geisel. At the Italian American Association luncheon, Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce President Jerry Schalow, Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull and City Manager Matt Geisel updated local and state businesses on the future of the city and its infrastructure.
07.18.2022 | 3:10 AM | SANTA FE – Santa Fe County Fire and Sheriff Departments along with allied agencies responded to reports of a structure fire at 21 Heartstone Dr. When crews arrived on scene, they found a home still under construction fully-involved. It took crews approximately an hour...
(STACKER) Housing has been in short supply for much of the last decade in the U.S. — though with interest rates rising and demand from buyers cooling quickly, that could change. Across the country, sellers are hesitant to bring list prices down despite their homes sitting on the market...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 15 – July 21 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
