Driver charged in October crash that injured TCU graduates

A Farmington woman is now facing charges that include a felony from a crash in Lonsdale last fall that left five people with injuries, including two Tri-City Untied graduates. A witness suspected the woman fell asleep behind the wheel, the charges say.

Sutao Song McCann, 41, of Farmington, was charged with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation July 13 in Rice County District Court. She also is charged with misdemeanor reckless driving.

The SUV McCann was driving collided head-on with a pickup on Highway 19 on the northwest edge of Lonsdale the afternoon of Oct. 6.

McCann and two juvenile passengers in her SUV were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-critical injuries, according to the State Patrol.

The passenger in the pickup, Kylie Elizabeth Maxa, 18, of Montgomery, also was taken to the hospital. She had a broken back and needed spinal fusion surgery, according to the court complaint.

The pickup driver, Jose Leonardo Herrera-Lara, 19, of Le Center, had minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

McCann claimed the pickup came into her lane about 15 seconds before they collided.

But the teens in the pickup and a witness said McCann’s SUV was the one that went into the wrong lane.

Herrera-Lara told a State Patrol investigator he saw the SUV coming at him head-on. He said he swerved and then the SUV swerved too, but not in time to avoid a crash.

A Lonsdale firefighter who was behind the SUV said it appeared the SUV driver fell asleep and twice went into the wrong lane. The witness reported seeing the SUV go almost completely into the wrong lane as if it was going to turn onto 70th Street. The SUV corrected itself at a curve but then strayed back into the wrong lane before the crash, the witness said.

In the days after the crash, Maxa's mother, Leta Maxa, said her daughter had successful surgery on her back and was recovering. A GoFundMe page to support Maxa and Hererra-Lara made its $5,000 goal.