The modification to China’s J-10 fighter follows along a very similar evolutionary path as its counterpart, the American F-16. Photos of a new configuration of China’s primary medium-weight fighter, the J-10, possibly representing a new J-10D model, have begun circulating online. The images show the aircraft with a relatively familiar modification — an enlarged fairing running along the length of the jet’s spine.

MILITARY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO