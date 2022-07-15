ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Obituary: Sarah ‘Sally’ Jane Moore Sept. 20, 1966 – June 27, 2022

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 3 days ago

SARAH “SALLY” JANE MOORE Sept. 20, 1966 – June 27, 2022. Monday, June 27, Sarah “Sally” Jane Moore, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 56. She lived in Los Alamos, in a home she shared with her beloved dogs; Dexter and Ruby. Sally...

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ladailypost.com

Kiwanis Hosts Kelly Stewart On Filmmaking In Los Alamos

Los Alamos County film liaison Kelly Stewart speaking July 12 at the Kiwanis Club. Courtesy/Kiwanis. In a presentation on July 12, Kelly Stewart, film liaison for Los Alamos County, provided Kiwanis with an insider’s viewpoint on locally made films. Stewart said that she loves movies and has been working...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Zia Credit Union Invites Residents To ‘Chip In’ For Kids

Zia Credit Union member Cory Atencio putts for a prize. He missed this time, but he still contributed to a worthwhile cause. Courtesy/Zia Credit Union. Zia Credit Union invites the community to take part in an indoor putting green contest being held at its Los Alamos and Santa Fe branches now through Aug. 19.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Alamos, NM
City
Dexter, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Obituaries
ladailypost.com

RPLA Hosts CD3 Candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson July 21

The Republican Party of Los Alamos (RPLA) invites the community to attend its monthly Central Committee meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Open Door Bible Ministry, 2101 Trinity Dr. Third Congressional District candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson is scheduled to speak about her campaign and what she hopes to achieve...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

LANL Holds First-ever Disability Celebration Month

For the first time, Los Alamos National Laboratory will be observing a brand-new celebration for Laboratory employees: Disability Celebration Month. To celebrate, the public is invited to attend a social event at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at Ashley Pond Park in downtown Los Alamos. This event is organized by...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Kiwanis: Los Alamos Robotics Club Draws National Attention

LAHS Robotics Club members Clark Noenincks, left, and Minhtet Htoon speak July 5 at Kiwanis Club. Courtesy/Kiwanis. LAHS Robotics Club Member Andy Erickson speaks July 5 at the Kiwanis Club meeting. Courtesy/Kiwanis. By BROOKE DAVIS. KIWANIS Club of Los Alamos. Four members of the Los Alamos High School Robotics Club...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Moore
Person
Sarah
Person
Caleb Moore
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos School Board Retreat: Wednesday July 20

The Los Alamos School Board Retreat is scheduled noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 in the Administration Offices, School Board Room at 2101 Trinity Dr. Suite V. This Meeting is open to the public but will not be on Zoom. Agenda Items:. Strategic Planning Revisions. Leased Facilities Plan Revisions.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Red Elvises & DK And The Affordables Rock Massive Crowd At Summer Concert Series Friday Night At Ashley Pond

Massive crowd gathers the Red Elvises and opening act DK and the Affordables Friday evening at Ashley Pond Park. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com. heart and soul of the Red Elvises for more than 20 years rocks the Ashley Pond stage Friday night headlining the Los Alamos Summer Concert Series. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Lemon Bucket Orkestra Performs In Albuquerque Aug. 3

Work has been underway since Lemon Bucket Orkestra’s festival performance at ¡Globalquerque! 2018 to bring them them back to New Mexico. ¡Globalquerque! and the City of Albuquerque present Lemon Bucket Orkestra in concert Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Guardian said Lemon Bucket Orkestra performances are “gorgeously sung and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Alamos High School#Vfw
ladailypost.com

County Council Work Session Tuesday July 19

The Los Alamos County Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 in person in Council Chambers at 1000 Central Ave. and virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: County Council Work Session Agenda. Find the...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes: Muse Studio And Creative Space Ribbon Cutting

Los Alamos photographer Samantha D’Anna, center, snips the ribbon on her Muse Studio & Creative Space Friday afternoon at 1247 Central Ave., upstairs in suite 213. The space incorporates an open concept that can be used by any creative person but is mostly geared to photographers. The studio provides chairs, stools, backdrops, studio lights, props, etc. It can be used for anything from classes to meetings. It is available to rent by the hour, half day or full day. For more information, visit https://musestudioandcreativespace.com/ ‘I’m excited,’ D’Anna said. The Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon cutting ceremony. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
ladailypost.com

ScienceFest 2022 Concludes Today With Movie After Dark ‘Honey, I Shrunk The Kids’ And Science Of Beer At Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op

7:30 p.m. – The Science of Beer; with Head Brewer of Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op. Come before the movie for a session about the science behind brewing beer!. 8 p.m. – Movie at Dusk: “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids”. Outdoor movie screening, along with trivia and a chance to win prizes! This 1989 adventure comedy runs about 1.5 hours and is rated PG. The scientist father of a teenage girl and boy accidentally shrinks his and two other neighborhood teens to the size of insects. Now the teens must fight diminutive dangers as the father searches for them.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes: 2022 Los Alamos ScienceFest ‘Discovery Day’

A First Team 4153 project Y robot lines up a shot and lobs the ball into the basket Saturday during 2022 ScienceFest Discovery Day at Ashley Pond Park. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Hendrix Deschamp shows off his solar car that will be raced later on in the solar race. Photo...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy