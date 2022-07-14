ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

Household hazardous waste drop off/recycle event coming up soon

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 5 days ago

NELSONVILLE – The Athens-Hocking County Solid Waste District is sponsoring a household hazardous waste collection day on Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at Hocking College, Lot #3, 3301 Hocking Parkway, Nelsonville. This event is free and only for residents of Athens and Hocking counties with valid drivers’ license with current address or a utility bill.

Acceptable items to be dropped off include:

• flammables (adhesives, gasoline, lighter fluid, etc.);

• reactive materials (cyanide, fertilizers and pool chlorine);

• toxics (ammonia, insect killers, mercury, weed killers, etc.); and

• corrosives (acids, batteries, pool chemicals, drain cleaners, etc).

Unacceptable items include anything that is not on the list and/or household hazardous waste in containers larger than five gallons; bagged materials over 50 pounds; mixed materials; commercial or business hazardous waste; and regular household garbage, recycling or appliances.

This year, the district will also be accepting household materials to recycle, reuse or safely dispose of. Many items are accepted for free (mattresses, clothing, household goods and materials, scrap metal and electronics. Appliances with freon or paper shredding will not be available. There is a small cash fee for tires, TVs and compact fluorescent bulbs.

Visit www.ahswd.org to get a complete list of acceptable and unacceptable materials and about upcoming and Drop-Off Sites around Athens and Hocking Counties for recyclable materials. For more information, call the Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District at (740) 753-6885.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
County
Hocking County, OH
Nelsonville, OH
Government
Nelsonville, OH
Society
City
Nelsonville, OH
Athens, OH
Government
Athens, OH
Society
City
Athens, OH
Hocking County, OH
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Household Hazardous Waste#Solid Waste#Recycle#Waste Collection#Hocking College
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
936
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy