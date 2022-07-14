Household hazardous waste drop off/recycle event coming up soon

NELSONVILLE – The Athens-Hocking County Solid Waste District is sponsoring a household hazardous waste collection day on Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at Hocking College, Lot #3, 3301 Hocking Parkway, Nelsonville. This event is free and only for residents of Athens and Hocking counties with valid drivers’ license with current address or a utility bill.

Acceptable items to be dropped off include:

• flammables (adhesives, gasoline, lighter fluid, etc.);

• reactive materials (cyanide, fertilizers and pool chlorine);

• toxics (ammonia, insect killers, mercury, weed killers, etc.); and

• corrosives (acids, batteries, pool chemicals, drain cleaners, etc).

Unacceptable items include anything that is not on the list and/or household hazardous waste in containers larger than five gallons; bagged materials over 50 pounds; mixed materials; commercial or business hazardous waste; and regular household garbage, recycling or appliances.

This year, the district will also be accepting household materials to recycle, reuse or safely dispose of. Many items are accepted for free (mattresses, clothing, household goods and materials, scrap metal and electronics. Appliances with freon or paper shredding will not be available. There is a small cash fee for tires, TVs and compact fluorescent bulbs.

Visit www.ahswd.org to get a complete list of acceptable and unacceptable materials and about upcoming and Drop-Off Sites around Athens and Hocking Counties for recyclable materials. For more information, call the Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District at (740) 753-6885.