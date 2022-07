The Princeton City Council will have a first reading Monday on proposed changes to ambulance service rates. The schedule has non-residents paying more, of course, than a resident. For example, to provide emergency basic life support for a resident is $880 and $980 for a non-resident. Emergency Advanced life support for a Princeton resident is just over a thousand dollars. The non-resident will pay just over eleven hundred dollars.

PRINCETON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO